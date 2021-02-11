Welcome back to Singapore, JJ Lin!

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – Local favourite artist JJ Lin is back in town after spending most of last year in Taiwan – and he’s just in time to celebrate CNY with his family.

The singer shared in his fortnightly livestream session, ‘JJ’s Bloom n’ Tunes ‘ on Feb 3 that he had flown back to Singapore and tested negative for Covid-19.

Lin was allowed to return home to his family after getting his test results.

In case you’re wondering how the artist managed to return home: Taiwan has successfully contained the Covid-19 spread and so visitors are no longer required to undergo a stay-home notice (SHN).

Lin appears to be having a good time with his family since he came home as he shared a picture of them riding bikes around town a couple of days ago (Feb 7).

The post also included a selfie of himself in front of the iconic Marina Bay which he captioned in Mandarin: “Biking day with the fam! [Upon my] return to Singapore, of course, I have to meet up with my family, and exercise!”

Keep your eyes peeled, JJ Lin-fans – You might just catch him cycling too!

Anyhow, we’re certain that Lin is happy to be back to his roots as his latest Instagram post featured his mom’s home-cooked dish with an absolutely adorable caption.

“Mom’s handmade sushi! Happy! #beyondmichelinstars #goodtobehome” he wrote (after translation).

The actor didn’t mention how long he’ll be in town, although he’s hinted that it’s just for the festive season. Even so, we’re glad that he’s having a good time with his loved ones.

After all, nothing can beat a heartwarming family reunion. /TISG

