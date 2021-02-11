International Asia Welcome back to Singapore, JJ Lin!

Welcome back to Singapore, JJ Lin!

He is having a good time with his family

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Author

Samantha Geh

Date

Category

InternationalAsiaEntertainmentCelebrityLifestyle
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – Local favourite artist JJ Lin is back in town after spending most of last year in Taiwan – and he’s just in time to celebrate CNY with his family.

The singer shared in his fortnightly livestream session, ‘JJ’s Bloom n’ Tunes ‘ on Feb 3 that he had flown back to Singapore and tested negative for Covid-19.

Lin was allowed to return home to his family after getting his test results.

In case you’re wondering how the artist managed to return home: Taiwan has successfully contained the Covid-19 spread and so visitors are no longer required to undergo a stay-home notice (SHN).

- Advertisement -

Lin appears to be having a good time with his family since he came home as he shared a picture of them riding bikes around town a couple of days ago (Feb 7).

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Photo: Instagram screengrab

The post also included a selfie of himself in front of the iconic Marina Bay which he captioned in Mandarin: “Biking day with the fam! [Upon my] return to Singapore, of course, I have to meet up with my family, and exercise!”

Keep your eyes peeled, JJ Lin-fans – You might just catch him cycling too!

Anyhow, we’re certain that Lin is happy to be back to his roots as his latest Instagram post featured his mom’s home-cooked dish with an absolutely adorable caption.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

“Mom’s handmade sushi! Happy! #beyondmichelinstars #goodtobehome” he wrote (after translation).

The actor didn’t mention how long he’ll be in town, although he’s hinted that it’s just for the festive season. Even so, we’re glad that he’s having a good time with his loved ones.

After all, nothing can beat a heartwarming family reunion. /TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Woman meets ‘Tampines Bae,’ who happens to be her MP, on random TikTok live chat

Singapore—The internet can be a great place to meet people, with more and more people creating new friendships online. As it turns out, the internet can also be a place to meet your Member of Parliament, as one woman found out. Now Mr...
View Post
Featured News

Ho Ching to retire from Temasek Holdings

Ho Ching is set to retire as the chief executive officer of Temasek Holdings on Oct 1, making way for Mr Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara. According to a statement by Temasek Holdings on Tuesday (Feb 9), Mr Pillay will succeed her as CEO...
View Post
Featured News

Two women praised for exposing ex-NMP’s inappropriate sexual remarks 

Singapore—Comedian Sharul Channa did not take a sexual remark by a former Nominated Member of Parliament lightly, for which she has been applauded by gender equality advocacy group AWARE. AWARE has praised Kiran Kandade as well. Ms Kiran also made public the...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore