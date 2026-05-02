‘We cry everyday’ — Singaporeans roll their eyes at PM’s tears during Labour Day speech

SINGAPORE: The tears Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong shed as he delivered his Labour Day speech failed to land with a large segment of Singaporeans online, with many characterising the show of emotion as “crocodile tears” or “wayang”.

Speaking at the May Day Rally on May 1, PM Wong told members of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) that the government stands ready to act decisively to support Singaporeans through what he described as a gathering “storm”. He pointed to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and stressed that Singapore’s unity will be key to navigating this period of mounting uncertainty.

He also characterised the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) as another major force reshaping the global landscape and cautioned that while some jobs are set to evolve or disappear altogether at a speed not seen before, new and better opportunities will emerge as the economy transforms. While not every job can be preserved, he said, every worker will be supported.

The Prime Minister also pointed to recent efforts to bring Singaporeans home at the onset of the Middle East crisis as an example of the nation’s commitment to its people, and it was at this point that he began to grow emotional.

While sharing how swift action had been taken to assist citizens stranded overseas, Mr Wong began reading excerpts from a message written by Nisar Keshvani, a Singaporean who had returned on a repatriation flight.

Mr Keshvani had written, “As the RSAF aircraft carried us home that night, the words’ Welcome home’ meant something entirely new. They were not just a greeting. They were a promise. That wherever Singaporeans may be in the world, our nation will look after its own. And that is a promise worth protecting — generation after generation.”

Shortly into the reading, Mr Wong’s voice faltered, and he appeared overcome with emotion. He paused to take a sip of water before continuing, but struggled again moments later. Leaning on the rostrum with tears in his eyes, he was met with applause from the audience.

After composing himself, the PM continued reading the message, though he paused once more before finishing. Closing his address, Mr Wong reaffirmed, “Whether it is an energy crisis, or the AI revolution — we will look after our own. No Singaporean will be left behind.”

While the members of the labour movement were empathetic as the PM broke down, Singaporeans online were not so impressed. One commenter, who received almost 500 likes on Facebook, quipped, “He teared today only, we tear every day.”

Another netizen pointed to the PM’s generous pay packet and said, “With tears in his eyes, bank account full with millions.” The Singapore premier is widely considered to be the highest-paid world leader across the globe.

One netizen, referring to the high cost of living in Singapore in a comment that garnered close to 300 likes, wrote, “I also tear when I see the COE at $118K.” Someone else agreed, writing, “I can understand how he felt, that overwhelming emotion…I feel that too when I see the COE price going up and up.”

Another commenter wrote, “I’m also in tears, HDB flat costs millions.”

Quite a number of netizens online sarcastically lauded the PM for his “great acting,” “wayang,” and “crocodile tears,” suggesting that they did not find the display to be genuine.

One commenter wrote, “I swear PAP is some sort of Performing Arts Party,” while others compared him to Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, saying, “Our LKY only cried once. It’s something you shouldn’t use easily.”

This is not the first time Mr Wong has shed tears in public. In Parliament in 2020, he became emotional and broke down while thanking frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.