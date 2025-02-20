KOREA: As reported by Soompi, the highly anticipated drama Hyper Knife has unveiled a chilling new poster and teaser!

This medical crime thriller follows the intense rivalry and evolution of two extraordinary minds—Dr Jung Se Ok (Park Eun Bin), once a brilliant prodigy, and her former mentor Choi Deok Hee (Sol Kyung Gu), the man who led to her downfall. As fate brings them back together, their fiery confrontation takes centre stage.

Life-or-death grip

The newly released poster captures the tension between Jung Se Ok and Choi Deok Hee, illustrating the life-or-death grip they have on each other.

Jung Se Ok, once a rising star in the medical world, falls into obscurity as a shadow doctor after being betrayed by Deok Hee. Her piercing gaze reflects a blend of fury and resilience.

Meanwhile, Deok Hee, a world-renowned neurosurgeon and the architect of her misfortune, exudes an imposing presence that intensifies the suspense.

One of the most striking elements of the poster is the image of Se Ok appearing to strangle her former mentor. The ominous text, “I wish you would die soon, professor,” hints at a deep emotional rift, leaving viewers eager to uncover their complex history.

The teaser opens with a glimpse into the past, showcasing Se Ok’s admiration for Deok Hee. However, the atmosphere shifts as he coldly declares, “You’ll never step foot in that operating room you’re so obsessed with again.” This moment leaves audiences wondering what led to their fractured relationship.

Gripping and unpredictable

Fast forward six years, and the two face each other once more—both transformed, setting the stage for a gripping and unpredictable mentor-mentee dynamic.

On September 4, 1992, Park Eun Bin was born in Seoul, South Korea.

She began her career as a child model in 1996 and made her acting debut in the 1998 drama “White Nights 3.98.”