KOREA: Soompi reported that the upcoming drama “Friendly Rivalry” has released an exciting new teaser before its premiere!

The mystery thriller “Friendly Rivalry,” based on a popular webtoon, takes place at Chaehwa Girls’ High institution, a private institution for South Korea’s top 1 per cent, where students compete brutally in the classroom.

Woo Seul Gi, played by Chung Su Bin, is a transfer student who gets caught up in the secret goals of her classmates and the cause of her father’s unexplained death. Her father used to set questions for college admission exams.

Unexpected kindness

In the newly released video, Yoo Jae Yi (Hyeri) presents a neatly ironed school uniform to Woo Seul Gi, replacing her worn-out one. Confused by the unexpected kindness, Seul Gi questions Jae Yi about her motives.

Rather than answering right away, Jae Yi insists that Seul Gi change and assists her with unbuttoning her shirt. As Jae Yi helps, she discovers a burn scar on Seul Gi’s collarbone, which makes Seul Gi quickly cover it up.

When Seul Gi tries on the new uniform, she grows more suspicious. Jae Yi seems to know far too much about her personal history—her size, her academic record, and the fact that she’s never had private tutoring. Jae Yi says all she wants in return is detailed information about how Seul Gi studies using the materials she provides.

Mysterious motivations

As the preview nears its end, the tension escalates further when Choi Kyung (Oh Woo Ri) and Joo Ye Ri (Kang Hye Won) enter, and Jae Yi pulls Seul Gi into a closet to hide. While the other two classmates gossip about Seul Gi, Jae Yi doesn’t seem to care and places Seul Gi’s hand on her own chest, hinting at a deeper obsession and leaving viewers wondering just how far she will go for her mysterious motivations.