In a world that often measures success through material possessions and status symbols, Warren Buffett stands as an intriguing exception. With a net worth exceeding US$160 billion (S$213), the “Oracle of Omaha” has the means to acquire anything his heart desires, yet instead of indulging in lavish luxuries, Buffett leads a life that prioritizes simplicity, meaning, and genuine contentment.

His unique approach to happiness offers us an invaluable lesson—true fulfilment comes not from accumulating possessions but from making intentional investments in what truly matters.

A recent article from NewTraderU listed five things Warren Buffett believes are worth “buying” to increase happiness—insights that transcend material wealth and touch on the essence of a well-lived life.

A Modest Home Filled with Memories

Warren Buffett’s home in Omaha, Nebraska, serves as a poignant example of his philosophy on happiness. Despite his vast fortune, he’s lived in the same modest house since 1958, purchasing it for US$31,500 (roughly US$350,000 today). He could easily afford palatial estates, but for Buffett, the value of his home lies not in its size or grandeur but in the memories it holds.

Buffett has often said, “If I could spend US$100 million on a house that would make me a lot happier, I would do it, but for me, this house is the happiest house in the world.” It’s the place where he’s spent countless family dinners, holiday gatherings, and quiet evenings with loved ones. The walls contain stories, laughter, and moments that no luxury mansion could offer.

This reflects a crucial lesson: A home’s value is not determined by its price tag, but by the life we create within it. Research backs this up—once basic needs are met, factors like neighbourhood quality, commute time, and how well a home supports relationships and daily activities have a more significant impact on happiness than sheer size or extravagance. Buffett’s approach teaches us that a comfortable, memory-filled home is far more valuable than one that’s simply a status symbol.

Buy the Time to Do What You Love

Buffett has often said, “The most successful people are those who are doing what they love.” For him, that means spending his days reading, analyzing companies, and making investment decisions. While many of us may not have the luxury to fully reshape our careers, we can all strive to “buy” more time for what brings us joy.

For Buffett, this means being selective about how he spends his time. He famously keeps his calendar simple, avoiding unnecessary meetings and protecting his time for deep thinking and analysis. By focusing on what truly matters, Buffett ensures that his days align with his passions.

Investing in time for personal fulfilment has been linked to higher levels of happiness. Psychologists argue that spending time on activities that foster autonomy, competence, and connection leads to a greater sense of well-being. Time spent doing what you love—whether it’s pursuing a hobby or focusing on work that brings you joy—creates a flow state, which research shows is deeply correlated with happiness.

Invest in Quality Relationships

“There’s no better way to be happy than to have someone to love and someone who loves you,” Buffett once said. His deep friendship and business partnership with Charlie Munger have been foundational to his personal and professional success. Their bond, built over six decades, exemplifies the profound joy that comes from nurturing strong relationships.

Buffett has always prioritized relationships over superficial wealth. He regularly spends time with friends like Bill Gates, playing bridge and sharing conversations. He invests time in his family and creates a sense of community at events like his annual shareholder meetings, which are known for their warmth and camaraderie.

The importance of relationships to happiness is well-documented in research. The Harvard Study of Adult Development, which has tracked participants for over 80 years, found that strong, meaningful relationships are a better predictor of happiness and longevity than factors like money, fame, or intelligence.

To follow Buffett’s lead, consider investing in relationships by prioritizing shared experiences. Instead of focusing on material possessions, spend time with those who inspire and support you. Building these bonds, even through simple acts of connection, is one of the most valuable ways to enrich your life.

Invest in Knowledge and Self-Improvement

Buffett’s dedication to lifelong learning is legendary. He spends five to six hours each day reading books, newspapers, and financial reports. His belief is simple yet powerful: “The more you learn, the more you earn.” He sees knowledge as an invaluable asset—one that compounds over time and pays dividends far beyond monetary gain.

Buffett’s commitment to self-improvement extends beyond books. Early in his career, he took a Dale Carnegie public speaking course to overcome his fear of speaking—a decision that proved crucial to his later success. He recognizes that investments in education, skills, and personal development are among the most reliable and fulfilling ways to increase happiness.

Education is strongly linked to higher life satisfaction, as it fosters a sense of mastery and achievement. Whether it’s learning a new skill, reading a book, or pursuing a class, investing in yourself through learning yields long-term fulfilment. By continually improving, we not only increase our knowledge but also enrich our sense of self.

Buy Experiences, Not Possessions

Despite his immense wealth, Buffett is known for his relatively simple tastes. He enjoys inexpensive pleasures like McDonald’s breakfasts and Cherry Coke, and he drives a car for years without feeling the need to upgrade. His approach to happiness emphasizes experiences over material possessions.

This philosophy aligns with research showing that experiential purchases bring more lasting happiness than material goods. While new possessions may provide a temporary thrill, experiences—whether travelling, attending a concert, or sharing a meal with loved ones—often offer lasting memories and greater emotional satisfaction.

Buffett himself embodies this approach, finding joy in the experiences and connections he shares with others rather than in the acquisition of material wealth. Experiences create lasting memories that strengthen relationships and enhance happiness in ways that possessions simply cannot.

Purpose, connection, and lasting memories

Warren Buffett’s wisdom challenges the conventional wisdom that happiness is tied to wealth and possessions. Instead, he advocates for investing in what truly brings joy—meaningful relationships, personal growth, and experiences that enrich our lives. His philosophy reminds us that the richest lives are not necessarily the ones with the most money but those filled with purpose, connection, and lasting memories. By following his example, we can all make investments that yield far greater returns in terms of happiness and fulfilment than anything money can buy.