// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
30.8 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/Wan Yang Health Product and Foot Reflexology
Singapore News
2 min.Read

As losses from Wan Yang’s sudden closure approach S$1.3million, 4 establishments offer affected customers free treatments

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Customers who were affected by the sudden closure of Wan Yang Health Products and Foot Reflexology in November may avail of complimentary goodwill treatments from four beauty and wellness establishments, said Melvin Yong, who heads the Consumer Association of Singapore (CASE), on January 26 (Monday).

Mr Yong, who also represents Radin Mas SMC in Parliament, said that more than 1,000 people have been affected by Wan Yang’s closure, with reported losses close to S$1.3 million.

These customers had bought prepaid packages that they had yet to use, and therefore have the reasonable expectation that they would be refunded. When Wan Yang’s closure first took place on November 21, 15 customers came forward. In a few days, that number ballooned to nearly 440, with reported losses of over S$900,000.

Wan Yang Holdings, Wan Yang Foot Reflexology Centre, and Wan Yang Health Product & Foot Reflexology Centre then entered liquidation proceedings.

On its part, CASE asked Wan Yang for clarification on how the company would refund consumers the unutilised amounts of their prepaid packages, said Mr Yong at the time.

See also  Khaw Boon Wan commends airline workers who volunteer to help in healthcare and transport sectors
461982665 8468012153276112 1685173685783742397 n
FB screengrab/ Wan Yang Health Product and Foot Reflexology

Read related: Takeaway from Wan Yang closure: Some say they’ll never get prepaid packages

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, Mr Yong said that the total number of customers affected by Wan Yang’s closure and who have filed a report with CASE has reached 1,065, adding that many of them are senior citizens who purchased the company’s prepaid packages.
620067735 1258374149440477 246413507692457505 n
FB screengrab/ Melvin Yong

“As customers are treated as unsecured creditors in the liquidation process, I have asked CASE to explore other alternatives to help the affected consumers,” he wrote.

Therefore, he thanked the four establishments that offered to provide goodwill treatments to the affected customers, adding that they have also offered jobs to the former employees of Wan Yang.

Moreover, the establishments operated 23 outlets throughout Singapore, while Wan Yang only had five.

“CASE will continue to engage the government and the industry on stronger measures such as a mandatory cooling-off period for the purchase of prepaid packages and prepayment protection in the form of escrow accounts to better protect consumers,” he added.

See also  Refusing to apologise, Umno's Puad Zarkashi tells Muhyiddin to go and sue over alleged defamation

Mr Yong also said that customers who need assistance may reach out to case at 6277 5100 or www.case.org.sg.

Screenshot 2026 01 27 at 12.04.51%E2%80%AFPM
FB screengrab/ Melvin Yong

CASE said that the establishments are JHL TCM Beauty, Joyre TCMedi Spa, SYOUJIN, and ZEN Beauty. These businesses will offer the goodwill treatments from January 26 to December 31, but affected customers only have until April 30 to book their appointments.

Importantly, these establishments have said they will not sell their packages to the customers affected by Wan Yang’s closure when they come for treatment.

Each customer may have treatments capped at a total of S$150. However, they need to bring proof that they are Wan Yang’s customers, including receipts, appointment records, and other relevant documents. /TISG

Read related: CASE says Wan Yang customer losses now over S$900,000

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Singapore Toto jackpot set to cross S$10 million in 2026 first Thursday draw on Jan 29

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Toto jackpot is set to cross S$10...
Singapore News

Singapore Airlines flights cancelled due to airspace closure for the Singapore Airshow from Jan 29 to Feb 8

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines will cancel or reschedule several flights between...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore Toto jackpot set to cross S$10 million in 2026 first Thursday draw on Jan 29

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Toto jackpot is set to cross S$10...

Singapore Airlines flights cancelled due to airspace closure for the Singapore Airshow from Jan 29 to Feb 8

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines will cancel or reschedule several flights between...

Child throws chair and shoes from 12th floor of HDB flat, almost hitting a car

SINGAPORE: A shocking encounter happened when a man saw...

‘We missed a golden opportunity,’ says M’sian woman after taxi uncle boasted about Grab being a ‘Singapore product’

SINGAPORE: Malaysian business owner Sarini Zainal was in Singapore...

Business

30 y/o man earning S$4.5k a month fears burnout from working 10 hours daily

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man earning S$4,500 a month shared...

Survey: Singapore job hiring stays cautious in 2026, with AI skills becoming top keyword and demand in job ads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s hiring mood has entered 2026 with restraint,...

Revenge quitting: Employees strike back against toxic workplaces

SINGAPORE: Revenge quitting is on the rise. Employees are...

Are Gen Z workers’ parents getting a little too supportive with their children’s job interviews and work?

The youngest generation in the workforce, more commonly known...

Singapore Politics

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

© The Independent Singapore

// //