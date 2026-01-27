As losses from Wan Yang’s sudden closure approach S$1.3million, 4 establishments offer affected customers free treatments

SINGAPORE: Customers who were affected by the sudden closure of Wan Yang Health Products and Foot Reflexology in November may avail of complimentary goodwill treatments from four beauty and wellness establishments, said Melvin Yong, who heads the Consumer Association of Singapore (CASE), on January 26 (Monday).

Mr Yong, who also represents Radin Mas SMC in Parliament, said that more than 1,000 people have been affected by Wan Yang’s closure, with reported losses close to S$1.3 million.

These customers had bought prepaid packages that they had yet to use, and therefore have the reasonable expectation that they would be refunded. When Wan Yang’s closure first took place on November 21, 15 customers came forward. In a few days, that number ballooned to nearly 440, with reported losses of over S$900,000.

Wan Yang Holdings, Wan Yang Foot Reflexology Centre, and Wan Yang Health Product & Foot Reflexology Centre then entered liquidation proceedings.

On its part, CASE asked Wan Yang for clarification on how the company would refund consumers the unutilised amounts of their prepaid packages, said Mr Yong at the time.

“As customers are treated as unsecured creditors in the liquidation process, I have asked CASE to explore other alternatives to help the affected consumers,” he wrote.

Therefore, he thanked the four establishments that offered to provide goodwill treatments to the affected customers, adding that they have also offered jobs to the former employees of Wan Yang.

Moreover, the establishments operated 23 outlets throughout Singapore, while Wan Yang only had five.

“CASE will continue to engage the government and the industry on stronger measures such as a mandatory cooling-off period for the purchase of prepaid packages and prepayment protection in the form of escrow accounts to better protect consumers,” he added.

Mr Yong also said that customers who need assistance may reach out to case at 6277 5100 or www.case.org.sg.

CASE said that the establishments are JHL TCM Beauty, Joyre TCMedi Spa, SYOUJIN, and ZEN Beauty. These businesses will offer the goodwill treatments from January 26 to December 31, but affected customers only have until April 30 to book their appointments.

Importantly, these establishments have said they will not sell their packages to the customers affected by Wan Yang’s closure when they come for treatment.

Each customer may have treatments capped at a total of S$150. However, they need to bring proof that they are Wan Yang’s customers, including receipts, appointment records, and other relevant documents. /TISG

