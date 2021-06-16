Wakin Chou, 60, looks young next to his 31-year-old son

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Taiwanese singer Wakin Chau’s son Andrew was dubbed the Caucasian version of Wakin when he entered showbiz because he seemed to resemble his father. Andrew is the older of Chau’s two children with his American wife Constance. Over the years, however, the resemblance has somewhat faded as Andrew started growing his facial hair.

On June 9, Andrew turned 31 and he posted a photo of himself having wine with his 60-year-old father on their rooftop garden.

“Celebrating my birthday in a simple manner,” he wrote, adding that they are demonstrating how to “stop the spread of Covid-19”.

Netizens, on seeing the photo, took to the comments section to praise Chau for looking much younger than he actually is, with some attributing his youthful appearance to his thick, jet-black hair. It was said that his glasses made him look like a “post-grad student”.

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately for Andrew, netizens did not praise him but left nasty remarks, according to 8days.sg. Andrew was criticised for “having so many wrinkles when he’s only half his dad’s age” and for “not looking after himself”. A netizen also said that that if he did not know that Chau and Andrew were father and son, he would have thought that the two men were of the same age.

Andrew, who is a theatre studies graduate, is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared in several TV shows. The actor has said in many interviews that he is set to forge his own path in showbiz without his famous father’s help. Interestingly, Andrew has also been dubbed by netizens the “Orlando Bloom of Taiwan” due to his resemblance to the Hollywood actor. So, does this mean Wakin looks like Orlando too?

Born on December 22, 1960, Wakin Chau, better known by his stage name Emil Chau during the 1980s and 1990s, is a Hong Kong-born Taiwanese singer, songwriter and actor, popular throughout Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mainland China, and parts of Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam). As of August 2007, he has released more than 40 albums./TISGFollow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg