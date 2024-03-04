International

Voting Rights: Garland, Harris condemn voter suppression tactics

ByGemma Iso

March 4, 2024
voting-rights:-garland,-harris-condemn-voter-suppression-tactics

Voting Rights

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Vice President Kamala Harris joined forces in a powerful display of commitment to safeguarding voting rights during their visit to Selma, Alabama.

Garland took listeners on a journey through the tumultuous history of voting rights, emphasizing the persistent struggles faced by Black Americans and other marginalized communities.

Voting rights

He didn’t mince words in denouncing voter ID laws and redistricting maneuvers, labeling them as unjust barriers designed to disenfranchise millions of eligible voters.

“Today, we stand against discriminatory practices that chip away at the core of our democracy,” Garland declared to the congregation gathered at Tabernacle Baptist Church, a site in the fight for voting rights.

He made it clear that the Department of Justice (DOJ) was on the frontlines, bolstering its forces against restrictive measures that hamper access to the ballot.

According to Garland, there has been a significant surge in legislative actions aimed at impeding millions of eligible voters from casting their ballots and choosing their preferred representatives.

A direct threat 

He emphasized that these actions encompass various practices and protocols that hinder voting accessibility, redrawing district maps that discriminate against minority groups, and alternating voting procedures that weaken the influence of locally elected or nonpartisan election officials.

“These measures pose a direct threat to the fundamental principles of our governmental system,” Garland lamented.

Garland’s resolve to block unfair redistricting plans and challenge unjust voting restrictions sends a clear message: the urgency of protecting voting rights cannot be overstated.

These remarks by Garland resonate deeply at a time when the nation grapples with complex issues, including surging illegal immigration.

As the DOJ stands firm in its commitment to justice and equality, the echoes of Selma reverberate louder than ever, reminding us of the ongoing struggle for a fair and inclusive democracy.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

9 million undocumented illegals in America are Biden’s dilemma

The post Voting Rights: Garland, Harris condemn voter suppression tactics appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says it’s unfair that her employer pays her $900/month for 4 years while a 2nd helper gets $50 more even though she just started work

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Personal Finance

Earn up to 3.30% interest this Sept! Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Sept 2024

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Relationships

“Do you want me to work until I die?” — Jobless dad tells his daughter and forces her to give him money each month until she’s left with nothing

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Business & Economy Featured News

Singapore ranks as the 2nd leading source of global cross-border capital in 2024

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.