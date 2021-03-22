Volvo catches fire at Beach Road; no reported injuries

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A Volvo was caught on camera in flames along Beach Road. There were no injuries reported.

On Saturday, Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded video footage of the incident with the caption, “Volvo caught on fire along Jalan Sultan and Beach Road junction.”

The post noted the fire happened on Saturday (Mar 20) just before 7pm. “Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident,” said ROADS.sg.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a vehicle fire involving the engine compartment of a car, reported straitstimes.com.

SCDF extinguished the fire using compressed air foam and a water jet.

According to Mr Thangavel Vetrikumar, 46, the owner of Muhil Minimart in City Gate located across the scene of the fire, the smell of smoke entered his shop, prodding him to go outside to investigate.

The shop owner noted that the fire started small but grew in size. He also saw a man and woman leave the car with their belongings before the fire grew bigger.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

A separate incident of a burning vehicle was reported on Mar 6 after a man driving his BMW along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) noticed a burning smell within the car. Smoke started coming out from the passenger side aircon.

After exiting the car safely, the vehicle was soon engulfed in flames.

The vehicle owner noted in a Facebook post that the car was still under warranty and fully serviced by BMW Singapore.

“They just did a replacement of a fuse on Mar 4, 2021, two days before the incident.” There were also no modifications to the car./TISG

