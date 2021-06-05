Home News Featured News Vivian Balakrishnan calls Phua Chu Kang rap on vaccinations 'corny but effective'

Vivian Balakrishnan calls Phua Chu Kang rap on vaccinations ‘corny but effective’

'It certainly got the attention of people and got the message out there'

Photo: Facebook screengrab / Vivian Balakrishnan

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Appearing on CNN in an interview about how Singapore was using pop songs to encourage citizens to get vaccinated, an amused Vivian Balakrishnan described the Phua Chu Kang song ‘Get your shot, Steady Pom Pi Pi’ as “corny but effective”.

The news channel’s presenter Julia Chatterley brought up the viral music video during an interview on a CNN live show aired on May 27 with Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Playing the video before the commencement of the interview, Ms Chatterley said to Dr Balakrishnan: “I bet that’s the most unique way you’ve ever been introduced”.

She also added that she enjoyed watching the video and “absolutely loved it”.

- Advertisement -

Responding, Dr Balakrishnan said that the video “is corny but effective. It certainly got the attention of people and got the message out there”.

He also noted that about 35 per cent of Singaporeans had already received their first dose of vaccine, and that the plan was to roll out the vaccines as quickly as possible.

“The main limiting factor is supplies,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Dr Balakrishnan added that the video was “a way of getting people’s attention, explaining it in a humorous way. And yet, a very serious message”.

“That this (vaccine) is lifesaving, and this is the way we need to get out of this box that Covid-19 has trapped us in for the last one-and-a-half years,” Dr Balakrishnan said.

Titled Get Your shot, Steady Pom Pi Pi, the video features Gurmit Singh as Phua Chu Kang and Irene Ang as Rosie, who both starred in the sitcom that ran for eight years, Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd.

- Advertisement -

The video attempts to relate to people in Singlish, while encouraging Singaporeans to “faster go and vaccinate”.

Released by Gov.sg on May 2, the video has garnered almost 1.5 million views on YouTube. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Woman takes issue with landlady who rejects healthcare personnel tenant

Singapore -- A woman narrating how a landlady declined to rent out a room to healthcare personnel wrote: “This action is uncalled for.” In a Facebook post to popular Complaint Singapore page, a woman using the pen name Y shared an exchange...
View Post
Featured News

Word Wars: Writer Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh blocks Critical Spectator after lies, personal attacks

Singapore— Writer Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday (June 1) that he is blocking blogger Michael Petraeus, who writes as Critical Spectator on Facebook and his blog. Mr Vadaketh wrote that he was doing so “with a heavy...
View Post
Featured News

Toyota crashes into condo guardhouse at Farrer Road, injuring security guard

Singapore – A car crashed into a condominium guardhouse at Farrer Road, severely damaging the guardhouse and injuring a security guard. On Saturday morning (May 29), a Toyota Corolla Altis crashed into a guardhouse in Waterfall Gardens while trying to enter the...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent