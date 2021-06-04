International Asia Viral video: Dock workers seen running for their lives as massive container...

Viral video: Dock workers seen running for their lives as massive container collapses

Container ship hit another vessel and the crane

Photo: Taken from WhatsApp and 職業聯結車職業大貨車職業大客車拉拉隊運輸業照片影片資訊分享團

Hana O

InternationalAsia
– A video of dock workers running for their lives at the as a massive container collapsed has gone viral on social media.

Taiwanese police received a report at about 11 am on Thursday (Jun 3)  that a dockside gantry crane had collapsed at the ’s Pier 70, according to Taiwanese television channel TVBS.

As the container ship Durban, operated by Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), made its way to Pier 66, it veered off course and sideswiped the bow of another container ship, YM Constancy.

Photo: Taken from WhatsApp and 職業聯結車職業大貨車職業大客車拉拉隊運輸業照片影片資訊分享團

YM Constancy was docked at Pier 70 near the container yard of Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.

 

As the Durban continued to scrape against the YM Constancy, her bridge began to collide with a docked crane’s boom.

It was reported that the Durban’s pilot was unable to veer off on time and halt the vessel’s momentum.

A video of the incident showed the container crane GC8 suffer from a structural failure and collapse onto the dock, smashing another crane, GC6.

Photo: Taken from WhatsApp and 職業聯結車職業大貨車職業大客車拉拉隊運輸業照片影片資訊分享團

In another video shared on Facebook, containers were seen tumbling like dominoes as the crane collapsed.

Dock workers were captured on camera, running for their lives to avoid being hit by the containers and debris.

Photo: Taken from WhatsApp and 職業聯結車職業大貨車職業大客車拉拉隊運輸業照片影片資訊分享團

A 58-year-old dock worker suffered from a laceration on his right arm, reported Taiwan News. He was taken to the hospital.

Two engineers were also trapped inside the crane after the accident occurred.

Rescuers used a 60-metre mast-type jib crane to extricate the men from the wreckage. Reports confirmed they did not sustain major injuries./TISG

Read related: Singapore-registered container ship in flames for a week now as Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution

