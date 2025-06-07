Violent dispute between stepfather and stepson erupts in Yishun rental flat; both arrested

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: An argument between a stepfather and his stepson escalated into a physical altercation at a rental flat in Yishun on Saturday morning, resulting in both men being arrested.

The incident occurred around 10am at Block 510A Yishun Street 51. Eyewitnesses told Shin Min Daily News that police officers were seen arriving at the scene shortly after the commotion broke out.

Residents familiar with the family said arguments were not uncommon in the unit, which is reportedly shared by a couple and a man in his 30s, believed to be the woman’s son.

“They often argue,” one neighbour shared, “That day, it turned into a fight. The younger man had a head injury, and the fight even spilled into the corridor.”

- Advertisement -

Photos taken after the altercation showed the aftermath outside the flat — a broken shoe rack lay overturned, with footwear scattered across the corridor floor.

When reporters visited the flat later, the unit appeared unoccupied.

In response to media queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that a 35-year-old man had been taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. A 57-year-old man sustained minor injuries but declined medical assistance.

Both men were arrested for affray. Police investigations are ongoing.