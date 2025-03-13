ASIA: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the Vietnamese Communist Party’s General Secretary To Lam decided to elevate bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday (March 12). The two countries are committed to deepening cooperation in emerging sectors, including the digital economy, renewable energy and carbon credits, reported CNA.

Scientific and technological cooperation remains a linchpin of the strategic cooperation between the two countries, said Mr Lam, speaking at the National University of Singapore on Wednesday. He is in Singapore on an official visit from March 11 to March 13.

Strengthening bilateral ties: Key areas of focus

Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore, Tran Phuoc Anh, underscored the importance of this visit, highlighting areas ripe for cooperation. According to an article from OpenGovAsia, these include digital transformation, clean energy, financial innovation, and technological advancements.

Among these sectors, AI and semiconductor technology are especially critical for Vietnam, as the country seeks to learn from Singapore’s expertise and attract investment in these cutting-edge fields. Vietnam aims to leverage Singapore’s technology leadership to enhance its capabilities and increase global competitiveness in emerging markets.

Harnessing AI and automation for sustainable development

During an online conference organised by the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute, Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam, Jaya Ratnam, emphasised the untapped potential for deeper collaboration. He pointed out that while Vietnam-Singapore relations have made great strides, more opportunities lie in expanding cooperation to sectors such as renewable energy, sustainability, and the digital economy.

Pham Quang Cuong, a former Associate Professor at Nanyang Technological University and CEO of Eureka Robotics in Singapore, highlighted AI and automation’s critical role in Vietnam’s sustainable development. Cuong praised Vietnam’s rapid digitalisation, but noted that fully integrating AI into manufacturing will take time and strategic planning. He also pointed out that Vietnam’s young, dynamic workforce, particularly its talented AI engineers, could help fuel innovation and accelerate the country’s transition to a high-tech economy.

Despite these advantages, Cuong advised the Vietnamese government to explore investment funds for large-scale projects to boost technological development and increase global competitiveness. He stressed that strengthening manufacturing capabilities through AI and automation would be essential to Vietnam’s growth trajectory.

A vision for future governance and digital transformation

As Vietnam continues to focus on administrative reforms and improving citizens’ living standards, the integration of digital technologies in governance is becoming increasingly important. Mr Lam has emphasised the need for reforms that prioritise citizens’ interests, aiming to eliminate administrative bottlenecks and enhance development.

Professor Vu Minh Khuong, from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, suggested that AI could transform governance by shifting from traditional methods to more efficient, tech-driven solutions. He proposed that effective collaboration between Vietnam and Singapore in AI could lead to better public service delivery and more efficient government management through digital platforms.

Khuong also recommended establishing special working groups to further strengthen Vietnam-Singapore ties. These groups would focus on accelerating public administration reforms, developing database centres, and fostering the adoption of Singapore’s successful technological models.

A bright future for regional cooperation

The collaboration between Vietnam and Singapore is set to create a powerful synergy, benefiting both nations and the region as a whole. By focusing on technology-driven solutions and digital transformation, this partnership could pave the way for long-term bilateral relations and mutual prosperity.

As both countries continue to explore innovative opportunities, AI and technological cooperation will be key in shaping their future. With strategic investments, strong collaborations, and targeted reforms, Vietnam and Singapore are positioning themselves to unlock new frontiers in innovation, economic growth, and global competitiveness—building a resilient and dynamic partnership for the future.