Việt Nam passes new extradition law to strengthen global crime-fighting cooperation

HÀ NỘI: Việt Nam is formulating measures and equipping itself to take major steps forward in how it hunts down and captures criminals who bolt across borders, with its recent Extradition Law slated to be enforced on Jul 1, 2026.

Officially approved and permitted by the National Assembly in November 2025, the law is designed to make it easier and faster for police officers to tackle and have a clear grip of cases involving suspects hiding abroad, at the same time, developing collaboration with transnational allies.

For years, extradition matters were handled under the 2007 Law on Mutual Legal Assistance, which came into effect in 2008. That outline facilitated Việt Nam’s collaboration with other countries, but it was wide-ranging and not always well-matched to the multifaceted realisms of repatriation. The new regulation is more rigorous and thorough, offering tougher guidelines with a keen legal groundwork.

By clearly defining the roles of state agencies and standardising procedures, the law aims to reduce confusion, cut delays, and improve coordination in real cases.

One of the most practical changes is who gets to make key decisions. Authority over applying the “reciprocity principle” in extradition cases will shift from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Ministry of Public Security.

Officials expect this change to speed up responses and strengthen coordination between investigators and international partners. The new decree likewise lets suspects be provisionally incarcerated in pressing circumstances—even prior to the arrival of a prescribed repatriation request—to thwart last-ditch escapes of fugitives.

The new law builds on Việt Nam’s growing web of international commitments. The country is already part of 23 multilateral treaties that include extradition rules.

In late 2025, Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang signed two major agreements: a United Nations convention on cybercrime in Hà Nội and the ASEAN Treaty on Extradition at a regional law ministers’ meeting in the Philippines.

Beyond multilateral deals, Việt Nam has signed bilateral extradition agreements with more than 20 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas, including China, France, Australia, India, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.

Significantly, the law also leaves room for collaboration with nations where no formal repatriation agreements exist.

The new Extradition Law’s message is clear — Việt Nam means business in undertaking global crime and guaranteeing that borders do not become havens for crooks; it also denotes a vital move in taking the country’s legal structure closer to international ideals and practices.