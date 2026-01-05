// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, January 5, 2026
25.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Hanoi, Vietnam
Asia
2 min.Read

Việt Nam passes new extradition law to strengthen global crime-fighting cooperation

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

HÀ NỘI: Việt Nam is formulating measures and equipping itself to take major steps forward in how it hunts down and captures criminals who bolt across borders, with its recent Extradition Law slated to be enforced on Jul 1, 2026.

Officially approved and permitted by the National Assembly in November 2025, the law is designed to make it easier and faster for police officers to tackle and have a clear grip of cases involving suspects hiding abroad, at the same time, developing collaboration with transnational allies.

For years, extradition matters were handled under the 2007 Law on Mutual Legal Assistance, which came into effect in 2008. That outline facilitated Việt Nam’s collaboration with other countries, but it was wide-ranging and not always well-matched to the multifaceted realisms of repatriation. The new regulation is more rigorous and thorough, offering tougher guidelines with a keen legal groundwork.

By clearly defining the roles of state agencies and standardising procedures, the law aims to reduce confusion, cut delays, and improve coordination in real cases.

See also  Hong Kong police swoop on postponed poll protests

One of the most practical changes is who gets to make key decisions. Authority over applying the “reciprocity principle” in extradition cases will shift from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Ministry of Public Security.

Officials expect this change to speed up responses and strengthen coordination between investigators and international partners. The new decree likewise lets suspects be provisionally incarcerated in pressing circumstances—even prior to the arrival of a prescribed repatriation request—to thwart last-ditch escapes of fugitives.

The new law builds on Việt Nam’s growing web of international commitments. The country is already part of 23 multilateral treaties that include extradition rules.

In late 2025, Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang signed two major agreements: a United Nations convention on cybercrime in Hà Nội and the ASEAN Treaty on Extradition at a regional law ministers’ meeting in the Philippines.

Beyond multilateral deals, Việt Nam has signed bilateral extradition agreements with more than 20 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas, including China, France, Australia, India, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.

See also  Hanoi tops world’s most air-polluted cities again after Jan 3 record

Significantly, the law also leaves room for collaboration with nations where no formal repatriation agreements exist.

The new Extradition Law’s message is clear — Việt Nam means business in undertaking global crime and guaranteeing that borders do not become havens for crooks; it also denotes a vital move in taking the country’s legal structure closer to international ideals and practices.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

SG Economy

France’s 35-hour workweek and what Singapore can (and can’t) learn from it

As Singapore’s workforce and employers navigate the fluid, shifting...
Domestic Helpers

‘We treated our helper as family for 7 years, trusted her 100%, and yet she STOLE our bank card!’

SINGAPORE: A long-term employment relationship ended in shock and...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

France’s 35-hour workweek and what Singapore can (and can’t) learn from it

As Singapore’s workforce and employers navigate the fluid, shifting...

‘This is the new reality of surviving in a ruthless market’: Man starts job hopping after retrenchment, doubles salary in two years

SINGAPORE: Loyalty to one company used to be considered...

A new medicine giant? Việt Nam’s pharma exports surge to $312 million

HÀ NỘI: Vietnam’s pharmaceutical industry is quietly transforming—and it’s...

‘I feel hopeless’: Foreign poly graduate submits 600 job applications over 1.5 years but still cannot secure work in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A foreign polytechnic graduate took to Reddit to...

Singapore Politics

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

© The Independent Singapore

// //