Video of passenger shaving his head during bus ride sparks controversy

SINGAPORE: A video taken on a public bus, showing a bald man shaving his head for an extended period of time, has prompted a flurry of online discussions and criticism from netizens.

Netizen Jerry Lim took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Tuesday (May 16) to share a video capturing the peculiar incident. In the video, the man, dressed in red, can be seen meticulously shaving his head with a razor. The entire process lasted approximately 20 minutes, drawing the attention of other passengers onboard bus route 854.

The bald man’s identity remains unknown, and it is unclear what motivated him to carry out the extensive hair shaving on the bus.

The footage quickly gained traction online, sparking heated debates among netizens. Many individuals expressed their disapproval of the man’s behavior, with one user commenting, “The hair is falling on the seat, it’s very unhygienic.”

The sight of loose hair accumulating on the bus seat added to the disgust felt by some observers.

Critics further voiced their concerns, claiming that the man displayed a lack of consideration for fellow passengers. They argued that such behavior exhibited a disregard for communal spaces and etiquette.

While some online users condemned the man’s actions, others debated the extent to which it warranted condemnation, discussing whether it was merely an unusual choice or an outright violation of social norms. The incident also sparked discussions regarding the overall behavior of individuals in public spaces and the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene.

Public transport regulations in Singapore do not explicitly prohibit personal grooming activities on buses. However, authorities encourage individuals to be mindful of their actions to ensure the comfort and well-being of all passengers. It is generally advisable to refrain from engaging in activities that may inconvenience or disturb others.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg