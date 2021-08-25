VIDEO: Group of youths allegedly involved in gang-related activities punched another boy

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A viral video of a group of youths punishing one of their alleged gang members has been circulated on both social media and WhatsApp messenger.

The video, making its rounds on Tuesday (Aug 24), showed a young-looking boy in a yellow t-shirt sitting on a bench under what looked to be an HDB block.

In the minute-long clip, another youth seen in a blue t-shirt and wearing an electronic ankle tag exchanged harsh words with the boy in yellow.

Speaking in Malay, the one in the blue t-shirt said that he needed to face someone called Yat – presumably their leader. At this point, someone in the background could be heard chiming in and referring to their gang saying “We are all friends, but ‘shirt is shirt'”.

The one in blue then asked the youth in the yellow t-shirt to standby to “face the music”, presumably repercussions for his actions. While it is unclear what the context of the video is, from the exchange between them, it was understood that the youth in yellow had done something he was not supposed to. The boy in blue then punched the other youth in the face.

After the youth in blue stepped away to smoke, another member in red came forward, shook the hand of the youth in yellow and punched him.

He then said to the youth in yellow: “Don’t do it again. There are only five people here, you don’t want to ‘kena’ seven people”. (Kena is a malay word to describe someone that is on the receiving end of something unpleasant.)

The clip ends as the youth in the red t-shirt walks away.

/TISG

