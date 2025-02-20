UNITED KINGDOM: Forget the common misconceptions about video games being mind-numbing. According to a British study featured in The Star, gaming may actually spark a deeper interest in sports, encouraging players to better understand strategies and even connect with their favourite teams and players.

Hisense UK’s “Pixels to Pitches” study surveyed 2,000 British gamers between January 23 and 30, 2025, and found that more than a third (37%) of participants became more interested in watching sports on TV after gaming. This trend was particularly pronounced among younger gamers, with 55% of those aged 18-34 reporting a newfound passion for sports.

“Video games don’t just offer entertainment—they can educate and connect people to sports in meaningful ways,” said the study’s lead researcher. Many gamers also found that their understanding of sports strategies improved. According to the survey, 56% of respondents gained a deeper knowledge of tactical plays, while 17% gained a broader understanding of the overall game.

Interestingly, the survey also found that video games helped foster stronger emotional ties between players and their favourite teams. A substantial 45% of gamers said they felt more connected to their teams and players due to their gaming experiences. While the majority (53%) reported no change in their level of connection, only 2% admitted to feeling less engaged with their teams. This emotional engagement appeared to be more significant among younger generations, with 55% of those under 45 feeling a stronger connection compared to just 31% of older gamers.

Moreover, the study highlighted generational differences in sports preferences. Generation X gamers gravitated towards American football and cricket, while those aged 18-44 showed a preference for basketball. Football (soccer) emerged as the most popular sport among British gamers, with 61% reporting it as their top choice, followed by basketball (21%), American football (18%), cricket (15%), and rugby (12%).

While the findings show a clear link between gaming and increased sports interest, they also suggest that video games offer more than just passive entertainment. In fact, far from detracting from sports viewing, they seem to be enhancing it, providing a new, engaging way for fans to connect with and appreciate the games they love.