// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, March 12, 2026
31.5 C
Singapore
type here...
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Vehicle suddenly caught fire under train tracks, trains had no choice but to pass through the thick black smoke

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Another frightening incident happened on Singapore roads when a car suddenly burst into flames under the MRT tracks, forcing trains to pass through the thick black smoke.

When a reporter from Shin Min Daily News arrived at the scene, it was discovered that the vehicle caught in the fire was severely burned—the bumper and the hood burned off, and the internal parts of the car were also blackened. Furthermore, there were several molten parts scattered on the ground.

In an interview, a resident nearby admitted that after hearing an explosion, she looked out of her window and saw a lot of thick smoke rising from below the MRT tracks. When she went to check what happened, she saw that a car was on fire in the middle of the road. She stated: “The heat was intense, and there was the smell of burning gasoline in the air.”

A worker also stated that a man and a woman narrowly escaped from the car before it started burning.

See also  Parking warden keeps his cool while issuing ticket to errant biker who continues ranting

Another resident, a 46-year-old, shared that she was worried that the fire would affect the MRT track above it. In a video provided with the report, the MRT continued to operate while the car was burning, and the trains needed to pass through the thick smoke.

To extinguish the fire, civil defense personnel covered the burning fire with a black cloth and used water cannons. The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they received the report and stated that no one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Other related news

In similar news related to burning cars, there was a report where a car suddenly burst into flames in an open-air parking lot. A witness shared that there were crackling and popping sounds as the vehicle succumbed to the flames, and fortunately, there was no one inside the white vehicle during the accident.

Read more about the story here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Food

Filipino café chain Mary Grace opens first international outlet in Singapore

After more than three decades of serving Filipino comfort food to generations of loyal guests, Mary Grace is expanding beyond the Philippines for the first time, with a new 28-seater café opening o...
Intl

March 12 Update: The War in the Middle East

Here are the latest developments in the war in the Middle East as of Thursday (March 12).

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Afraid to join a Singaporean workplace if you’re a foreigner? Fear not! The government is here to help with an official ‘Integration Guide’ soon

The Singapore government revealed in Parliament that a wave of integration benefits is on the way, designed to address various issues related to cultural adaptation.

Anchorvale Butterfly Sanctuary to open on March 28

This is one of the flagship projects for the #SengkangGRC Town Council's five-year plan. "The Anchorvale Butterfly Sanctuary transforms the rooftop of a multi-purpose hall into a space for caterpi...

Woman from China may face S$100,000 fine for offering S$100 bribe to Singapore immigration officer at Changi Airport

The officer rejected the offer immediately, and anti-corruption investigators stepped in later to take the next course of action

Semiconductor ‘queen bee’ to potentially create more high-value job opportunities with premium salaries in Johor: Johor chief minister

Mr Ghazi said salaries in the industry could range between RM10,000 and RM15,000 monthly to experienced workers, though the said roles would also demand a high level of productivity.

Business

Semiconductor ‘queen bee’ to potentially create more high-value job opportunities with premium salaries in Johor: Johor chief minister

Mr Ghazi said salaries in the industry could range between RM10,000 and RM15,000 monthly to experienced workers, though the said roles would also demand a high level of productivity.

From KFC worker to dive instructor: Singapore man recounts 13 jobs over four decades

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old man has captured the attention of many online after sharing the unusually varied path his working life has taken. Over the course of nearly four decades, he has held 13 di...

Gen Z discussion: Many young adults say home ownership now feels impossible

Is owning a home becoming impossible. Not entirely, but data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) revealed that the median age of the average first-time homebuyer in the United States l...

Family with roots in Singapore to sell S$49 million Hong Kong luxury compound

A Singapore-rooted property family has put a rare residential estate in Hong Kong’s Southern district up for tender at about HK$300 million (US$38.4 million), testing demand for trophy homes as the...

Singapore Politics

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

© The Independent Singapore

// //