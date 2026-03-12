Vehicle suddenly caught fire under train tracks, trains had no choice but to pass through the thick black smoke

SINGAPORE: Another frightening incident happened on Singapore roads when a car suddenly burst into flames under the MRT tracks, forcing trains to pass through the thick black smoke.

When a reporter from Shin Min Daily News arrived at the scene, it was discovered that the vehicle caught in the fire was severely burned—the bumper and the hood burned off, and the internal parts of the car were also blackened. Furthermore, there were several molten parts scattered on the ground.

In an interview, a resident nearby admitted that after hearing an explosion, she looked out of her window and saw a lot of thick smoke rising from below the MRT tracks. When she went to check what happened, she saw that a car was on fire in the middle of the road. She stated: “The heat was intense, and there was the smell of burning gasoline in the air.”

A worker also stated that a man and a woman narrowly escaped from the car before it started burning.

Another resident, a 46-year-old, shared that she was worried that the fire would affect the MRT track above it. In a video provided with the report, the MRT continued to operate while the car was burning, and the trains needed to pass through the thick smoke.

To extinguish the fire, civil defense personnel covered the burning fire with a black cloth and used water cannons. The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they received the report and stated that no one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

