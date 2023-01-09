vanessa-hudgens-to-stop-vaping-as-part-of-new-year’s-resolution

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens is ringing in the New Year with a resolution to stop vaping. She took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share a photo and a question, asking, “Anyone else giving up vaping for the new year?’

In the photo, the 34-year-old wore a stunning sheer sequined body suit under a long fuzzy coat. The actress held a red vape in her hand next to the words, ‘Goodbye forever.’

The star’s decision to quit comes just as California enacted a ban on the sale of most flavoured tobacco, which took effect last week.

Voters approved prop 31 in the past election, reaffirming a ban on flavoured tobacco.

CBS News reported that lawmakers claimed fruit and candy-flavoured e-cigarettes, vape pods, and chewing tobacco encourage teens to get hooked on nicotine.

It has been claimed by the official ballot that 80 per cent of kids who have smoked started with a flavoured tobacco product.

In late December the ban required retailers to stop selling flavoured cigarettes and tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and tobacco (vaping) product flavour enhancers.

Hudgens shared a 10-image carousel post on New Year’s day captioned, ’10 slides is not enough. I couldn’t be more grateful for the past year.’

She continued her caption, ‘Popped my hosting cherry on the red carpet at the Oscars, then did it again for Vogue at the Met and MTV. Did 2 films i love. Had some epic fashion moments.

‘Travvvveled and goodness feel the most loved. Cheers to 22’ and big things for 23.’

Hudgens and her boyfriend, Cole Tucker, 26 posted an image earlier this week. In a caption, she wrote, ‘Merry af’.

The pair posed in front of a lit Christmas tree with Hudgens crouching in front of the baseball player.

