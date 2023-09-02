US State Department congratulates Tharman

The United States congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his election as the ninth President of the Republic of Singapore, said the US State Department in a press statement.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has also offered her congratulations to Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

A congratulatory letter signed by Ms Tsai has been delivered to the President-elect in which she expressed hope that bilateral ties between Taiwan and Singapore will be further strengthened, said Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release on Saturday (September 2).

Qatar’s Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent also sent a cable of congratulations to Mr Tharman, wishing him success and hoping for deeper relations between the two countries.

The US State Department said in a press statement on Friday (September 1):

“The United States and Singapore share a longstanding and robust partnership built on a foundation of mutual respect, shared values, and common interests. We look forward to working closely with President-elect Shanmugaratnam and the people of Singapore to further strengthen the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two nations.

“We also extend our gratitude to President Halimah Yacob for her contributions to the U.S.-Singapore bilateral relationship during her historic tenure as Singapore’s first female president,” the statement added.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts