Business

UOL unit QRJ and China Jinmao acquire Shanghai residential site for S$1.66B

ByMary Alavanza

February 23, 2025
Business partners shaking hands

SINGAPORE: UOL unit Qin Rui Jia (Shanghai) Realty Co (QRJ) and China Jinmao Holdings Group (JM) have secured a residential site in Shanghai’s Hong Kou district for RMB8.96 billion (S$1.66 billion), as reported by Singapore Business Review.

The 19,319-square-metre site with a 70-year leasehold was acquired through a government land tender that closed on Feb 20.

A joint venture company (JVCo), to be established in China by QRJ and JM on a 10:90 basis, will acquire the land use rights for the site and oversee its development, subject to regulatory approvals.

The purchase will expand UOL’s presence in China and will be funded through existing funds, external borrowings, and proportionate shareholders’ loans. 

QRJ is fully owned by Shanghai Jin Peng Realty, a joint venture where UOL Capital Investments (UCI) holds 40%, Singland China Holdings, a unit of Singapore Land Group (SLG), owns 30%, and Peak Star, a subsidiary of Kheng Leong Company (KLC), holds the remaining 30%.

UCI will contribute RMB358.57 million (S$66.4 million) to the site acquisition—an indirect 4 per cent interest in the joint venture.

The residential site acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of UOL for the financial year ending December 31, 2025. /TISG

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen raises Alibaba stake to US$1B as Chinese tech stocks boom

February 23, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

Seatrium announces 1.5 cents dividend after posting S$157M profit, first full-year gain since 2017

February 23, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

Singaporean asks if they should return to company that fired them 6 months before

February 22, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

‘Like this is $5.10???’ — Diner complains that he’s ‘fuming mad’ about his ‘overpriced and overcharged’ meal

February 23, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Relationships

‘Is it okay to stay single forever in Singapore?’ — 30-year-old man asks

February 23, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Worker laments as she still needs to work even while on sick leave

February 23, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Opinion

Will PMX be a one-hit wonder?

February 23, 2025 Cogito Ergo Sum

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.