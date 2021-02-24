Home News Unsatisfied KFC customers can exchange fried chicken starting Feb 24

Unsatisfied KFC customers can exchange fried chicken starting Feb 24

This is to ensure that KFC does not disappoint customers and provides juicy, tender and fresh fried chicken

Photo: Taken from KFC website

Singapore – Because customer satisfaction is Kentucky Fried Chicken’s (KFC) utmost priority, the fast-food chain has released a one-for-one fried chicken exchange policy for dissatisfied customers.

Beginning Wednesday (Feb 24), KFC outlets in Singapore are upholding “the Colonel’s Guarantee” of “finger-lickin’ good”, or they’ll replace it. This is to ensure that their food does not disappoint customers when it comes to juicy, tender, fresh and delicious fried chicken.

If customers find themselves biting into a piece that’s not “finger-lickin’ good,” they can now exchange the piece.

For dine-in customers who wish to exchange, they should bring the uneaten or partially eaten chicken to the counter. Fully eaten fried chicken will not qualify for the exchange. They would then fill out a feedback form by scanning a QR code. Furthermore, the exchange should be done on the same day at the same outlet.

For those doing takeaway, the exchange must be done in person at the same outlet on the same day. The receipt is needed for proof of purchase. Lastly, the customer would need to fill out a feedback form by scanning a QR code.

Orders made through food delivery services such as FoodPanda, Deliveroo and the KFC website are not entitled to the exchange policy.

The exchange policy is applicable to KFC’s Original Recipe or Hot and Crispy Chicken. According to KFC’s website, “Our chicken is prepared fresh daily, hand-breaded for that perfect coating of 11 herbs & spices. Juicy, tender and fried with care. If yours isn’t we’ll replace it. That’s the colonel’s guarantee.” /TISG

