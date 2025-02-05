Fake guest, real thief—caught stealing in broad daylight

MALAYSIA: A Facebook user warned others after a woman who pretended to have been invited to a wedding entered the home of a family member and stole a purse that contained as much as RM2,500 (S$763).

In a Feb 2 post, Ameer Hakimi wrote in Malay that his sister-in-law’s wedding party “turned sombre” when an uninvited guest took something that did not belong to her. He added that the woman, “disguised as a guest,” used the toilet and then ran away with the money in the bag she took.

The incident occurred on Feb 1 at around 12.40 pm at Tasek Berangan Village in Pasir Mas in Kelantan.

“Feel free to share,” Mr Hakimi added, along with an appeal for the woman to return the bag and money under the host’s door or in any other way.

He added two photos and a video to his post. The face of the uninvited guest, a heavyset middle-aged woman dressed head to toe in brown, can be seen in the pictures. In both photos, she is holding the white handbag she stole during the occasion.

Meanwhile, the video shows her entering a room where three young boys are playing on the floor. Some women appear to be working on wedding favours in an adjoining room. As one of the young boys runs back and forth between the two rooms, the woman, carrying a large dark shoulder bag, can first be seen crossing the room after glancing at a high shelf where a white handbag had been placed.

She immediately returns, however, casually walks over to the shelf, reaches up to take the handbag, tucks it under her arm, and leaves the room.

The uninvited guest appears to have been very lucky with her timing. A few seconds later, some women enter from the other room and begin fixing the wedding favours, and an older girl can also be seen running through the room.

Moments later, the woman is caught on camera again, re-crossing the room and exiting from the door she entered at the beginning of the clip. While the white bag is no longer in her hands, it looks small enough to fit in her brown shoulder bag. The video ends with the woman’s theft still undiscovered by the others present.

The video has since been viewed over 551,000 times. Other Facebook users have widely shared Mr Hakim’s post. /TISG

