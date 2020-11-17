International UK UK PM Johnson under fire over Scottish parliament criticism

UK PM Johnson under fire over Scottish parliament criticism

Johnson told MPs during an online meeting on Monday that "devolution has been a disaster north of the border" and it was former leader "Tony Blair's biggest mistake", according to the Sun newspaper.

Author

AFP

Date

Category

InternationalUK
- Advertisement -

Scottish independence campaigners have seized on comments by British Prime Minister in which he said the creation of a devolved parliament in Edinburgh had been “a disaster”.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon, who is First Minister in the devolved parliament, tweeted late Monday that it was “worth bookmarking these PM comments for the next time Tories say they’re not a threat to the powers of the Scottish Parliament.

“The only way to protect & strengthen @ScotParl is with independence,” she added.

Johnson told MPs during an online meeting on Monday that “devolution has been a disaster north of the border” and it was former leader “Tony Blair’s biggest mistake”, according to the Sun newspaper.

- Advertisement -

The prime minister’s Downing Street office later said in a statement that Johnson had “always supported devolution but Tony Blair failed to foresee the rise of separatists in Scotland.

“Devolution is great — but not when it’s used by separatists and nationalists to break up the UK,” added the statement.

Douglas Ross, who leads the Conservatives in Scotland, responded that “devolution has not been a disaster” and that “the SNP’s non-stop obsession with another referendum – above jobs, schools and everything else – has been a disaster.”

Scotland was promised a referendum on devolution by the Labour Party before the 1997 election, and the promise was carried out later that year, leading to the creation of a Scottish Parliament in 1999.

Scotland rejected independence in a 2014 referendum, but pressure for a new one has grown since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016, a decision opposed by most voters north of the border.

Johnson called the MPs from Downing Street, where he is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who later tested positive for coronavirus.

jwp/wdb

© Agence France-Presse

/AFP

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Singapore signs RCEP, the world’s largest free trade agreement

Singapore -- The republic signed the world's largest free trade agreement in the form of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) on Sunday (Nov 15). The agreement was completed after eight years, since RCEP negotiations were formally launched in 2012 at the...
View Post
Featured News

SDP’s Paul Tambyah calls for Committee of Inquiry into Parti Liyani case

Singapore -- Opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chairman Paul Tambyah has called for a Committee of Inquiry (COI) into the high-profile court case involving former maid Parti Liyani. Ms Parti was acquitted on appeal on Sept 4 of theft from the home...
View Post
Featured News

Chee Soon Juan spreads Deepavali cheer to 50 Indian households in Bukit Batok

Singapore -- Opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader Chee Soon Juan has been walking the ground in recent days to spread Deepavali cheer to Indian households in Bukit Batok SMC. Dr Chee and his team visited 50 households and gave each family...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet