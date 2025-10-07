Two-year-old girl crushed to death by collapsing gate pillar while playing with sister

MALAYSIA: A two-year-old girl was killed after a gate pillar collapsed on her while she was playing outside her home in Malaysia last Friday evening (Oct 3).

According to Bernama, Seremban police said the tragic incident occurred when the victim was playing with her sister near the door of their house. The gate pillar, which was apparently unstable, suddenly gave way and fell directly on the child.

The girl’s mother immediately rushed her to a government hospital, but despite the efforts by medical personnel, the toddler was pronounced dead that same night.

An autopsy later determined that the cause of death was a severe head injury caused by a heavy object. No other external injuries were found on the victim’s body.

Police have classified the case as a sudden death. They also urged the public to conduct regular checks on the stability and safety of structures within their premises to avoid similar tragedies.