// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
28.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Vecteezy (for illustration purposes only)
Malaysia
Less than 1 min.Read

Two-year-old girl crushed to death by collapsing gate pillar while playing with sister

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A two-year-old girl was killed after a gate pillar collapsed on her while she was playing outside her home in Malaysia last Friday evening (Oct 3).

According to Bernama, Seremban police said the tragic incident occurred when the victim was playing with her sister near the door of their house. The gate pillar, which was apparently unstable, suddenly gave way and fell directly on the child.

The girl’s mother immediately rushed her to a government hospital, but despite the efforts by medical personnel, the toddler was pronounced dead that same night.

An autopsy later determined that the cause of death was a severe head injury caused by a heavy object. No other external injuries were found on the victim’s body.

Police have classified the case as a sudden death. They also urged the public to conduct regular checks on the stability and safety of structures within their premises to avoid similar tragedies.

See also  Hong Kong's Boutir sees growth potential in Southeast Asia
- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Allegedly drunk Canadian man pushed, scratched, and swore at Changi Airport officer

SINGAPORE: A man who made a nuisance of himself...

Drunk man lies in the middle of Serangoon road, but car narrowly manages to avoid hitting him

SINGAPORE: A middle-aged man was found lying drunk in...

Two women arrested for selling 250 fake luxury items online worth $42,000

SINGAPORE: Two women, aged 37 and 48, have recently...

A 60-year-old man fell into a ‘honey trap’ and lost more than $10,000

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old man wanted to get a woman...

Business

Traveloka’s 10.10 travel sale offers up to 50% off flights, hotels and activities across APAC for Singapore travellers

SINGAPORE: Traveloka launched its 10.10 travel sale, which runs...

Fresh grad says elitist supervisor belittles him and ‘scoffs’ at his questions, considers quitting

SINGAPORE: A fresh grad nearing his three-month mark at...

GIC warns of ‘hype bubble’ as AI dominates global venture capital investing in 2025

SINGAPORE: A hype bubble is forming in early-stage artificial...

Singapore’s F1 race boosted tourism and spending in APAC

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Grand Prix not only boosted demand...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //