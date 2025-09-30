Two lucky winners share $12.29 million Toto jackpot in Singapore Pools’ tenth big draw of 2025

SINGAPORE: Two bettors struck it rich in last night’s (Sep 29) Toto draw, sharing the first prize of more than $12.29 million. Each walked away with $6.14 million in prize money.

According to the official website of Singapore Pools, the winning numbers for the Thursday night draw were 15, 34, 35, 43, 16, and 22, with the bonus number 26. The accumulated first prize pool for this draw reached $12,291,550.

Of the two winning tickets, one was purchased at the Singapore Pools outlet in People’s Park Centre, Chinatown, through a System 7 QuickPick System 7 Entry. The other was placed at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Block 1A, Eunos Crescent, using the System 12 Entry method.

This marks the tenth time this year that a multi-million-dollar jackpot has been won. The previous major win occurred on Aug 28, when three winners shared a prize exceeding $12.52 million, each taking home $4.176 million.

Under Toto’s rules, when the first prize remains unclaimed for three draws, the jackpot continues to snowball; however, if it still remains unclaimed after the fourth draw, the total prize amount will not be carried forward again and will instead be distributed evenly among winners in the next prize group.

Singapore Pools advises participants to play responsibly and reminds the public that official tickets should only be purchased from authorised retailers or through its website and app.