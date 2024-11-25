KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, TWICE has made history as the first K-pop act to perform on Amazon Music Live, appearing on the show broadcast on Nov 21 (local time).

Amazon Music Live is a live-streaming concert series that airs after Thursday night NFL games, one of the U.S.’s largest sports events.

Previously, it has featured global stars like Ed Sheeran, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, and Metro Boomin.

Currently in its third season, the 2024 lineup includes artists such as Jelly Roll, Big Sean, Halsey, J Balvin, and Gunna. TWICE headlined their own exclusive performance on the platform.

The group opened with “I CAN’T STOP ME” and performed hits like “GO HARD,” “MOONLIGHT SUNRISE,” “CRY FOR ME,” “FANCY,” and “The Feels.”

Additionally, they performed songs like “I GOT YOU,” “ONE SPARK,” and “Talk that Talk,” putting on a thrilling performance of their own style and vigour.

To build excitement for the actual release of their upcoming single, “Strategy (feat. Megan Thee Stallion),” they also teased it to their fans.

Attracting millions of fans

Earlier this year, TWICE topped the Billboard 200 with their 13th mini-album, With YOU-th, and embarked on their TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE.’

Spanning 51 concerts in 27 regions, the tour filled iconic venues such as SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, MetLife Stadium in New York, and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, attracting 1.5 million fans.

As 2024 winds down, TWICE will release their mini-album STRATEGY on Dec 6 at 2 PM KST (midnight EST).

The title track, “Strategy (feat. Megan Thee Stallion),” features the Grammy-winning rapper, promising an exhilarating finale to the group’s remarkable year.

JYP Entertainment founded the well-known South Korean girl group TWICE in 2015. The group’s nine members are Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

TWICE is known for their catchy songs, energetic performances, and strong bond with their fans, known as ONCE.