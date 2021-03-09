TVXQ’s Yunho reveals the SM junior who impressed him most

- Advertisement -

Seoul — TVXQ’s Yunho talked about the SM Entertainment labelmate that stood out to him most on the latest episode of MBC’s The Manager. Rain met up with his friends KCM and TVXQ’s Yunho for a meal during the March 6 broadcast of the popular reality show. As they were having a meal, Rain said to Yunho, “There’s something I’m curious about. Out of all the kids at SM, who’s the junior artist that made you think, ‘This kid seems really great’? I really want to know.”

“Who seemed the most promising?” echoed Yunho, before taking a moment to think about his answer. KCM cracked everyone up by interjecting, “For me, I like [S.E.S.’s] Eugene. Eugene was my favourite singer from SM.”

As reported by Soompi, Rain then jokingly scolded KCM for going so far back in SM’s history. KCM then said that he was not familiar with today’s idols. Rain then teasingly complained that that is why KCM is has become an old man.

Yunho then exclaimed, “Oh! I just thought of someone. There’s a member of aespa named Karina. She’s someone who’s far more charming when you see her in real life. I, too, [didn’t know how charming she was] before she came to greet me in person.”

However, Rain cut Yunho off to call KCM out for furtively searching Karina on his phone under the table, which made everyone in the studio burst out laughing.

Born on Feb 6, 1986, Jung Yun-ho also known by his stage name U-Know Yunho or simply U-Know, is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, and a member of the pop duo TVXQ.

Born and raised in Gwangju, South Korea, Yunho started his musical training under the talent agency S.M. Entertainment in 2001 and joined TVXQ in 2003 as the band’s leader. Fluent in Korean and Japanese, Yunho has released chart-topping albums throughout Asia as a member of TVXQ. He has made occasional acting appearances in television dramas./TISG

