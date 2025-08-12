// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
30.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ sitthipong.pak.gmail.com (for illustration purposes only)
Business
1 min.Read

Trust on hold: Companies slam brakes on trade credit amid soaring bad debts

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: More Singaporean businesses are facing financial strain as unpaid invoices increase, now averaging 6% across industries. This trend points to worsening financial pressure among corporate clients.

According to the recent B2B Payment Practices Trends in Singapore 2025 report by global credit insurer Atradius, featured in the latest SBR report, these unpaid bills, often called “bad debts,” are steadily impacting profit margins and revealing weaknesses in various sectors.

The sectors on construction and agri-food were hit the hardest, with each industry reporting an average of 7% in bad credits. The energy and fuel sector performs slightly better, averaging a significant 5%.

In response, companies are being more cautious. About half are reducing the trade credit they offer to corporate clients. Others are tightening payment terms to protect themselves from increasing credit risk. Even those offering more credit are becoming more stringent, with constricted deadlines becoming the norm.

At present, more than half, or 54%, of B2B businesses in Singapore are accomplished on credit, with an average payment period of 46 days. Nevertheless, 35% of these accounts end up unsettled, principally because of clients’ cash flow problems or unsolved disagreements.

See also  Biden mocks Trump’s ‘failed’ infrastructure initiatives

The energy and fuel segment is at the forefront in credit-based transactions at 58%, followed closely by the construction sector at 55%. The agri-food industry, while using the least credit, at 47%, has a very high rate of unpaid accounts, 43% of these accounts are unsettled. This compares to 37% in construction and 30% in energy and fuel.

Despite the increase in bad debt, most businesses, 70%, expect insolvency rates among clients to stay stable in the near future. Nevertheless, companies are not taking risks. Many are stepping up debt collection efforts and reviewing payment policies to safeguard their cash flow.

Around 62% of firms are working to reduce their Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) to improve cash flow. However, slow inventory turnover might limit how much cash can be released.

Adding to the burden, 70% of dealings report being overstretched by contractors and providers who demand quicker payments, further constricting the financial congestion across the supply chain.

See also  Even SMRT's E-Voting system breaks down

As the burden of attaining financial flexibility surges, the corporate world of Singapore is on its way to framing a more vigilant and meticulous credit-aware future.

Hot this week

Business

IMDA to review Keppel’s proposed sale of M1 stake to Simba

SINGAPORE: The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will assess...
Malaysia

Malaysia’s first large-scale data centre water reclamation plant opens in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor has marked another milestone in sustainable...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Off-duty SCDF officer killed in Punggol Highway accident; 15-year-old passenger injured

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old full-time Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)...

Ninja Van lays off 12% of local workforce in latest restructuring exercise

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based logistics company Ninja Van has laid off...

After rebuttal from Ong Ye Kung on Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre, KF Seetoh invites him to ‘Kopi… so u get a fuller picture’

Disclaimer: The following report contains statements and allegations made...

Over 97,000 Malaysians have become Singapore citizens since 2015

SINGAPORE: According to Malaysia’s Home Ministry, nearly 100,000 Malaysians...

Business

Singapore Politics

Red Dot United sets sights on Bukit Gombak SMC as they headquarter at WCEGA tower

SINGAPORE: Against the backdrop of the National Day season,...

Jamus Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming SG60 wish is to ‘take care of her friends’

SINGAPORE: Like many others, the young daughter of Workers’...

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

Acting Transport Minister says spate of train service disruptions are ‘disappointing for all of us, and we can and will do better.’

SINGAPORE: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has called the...

© The Independent Singapore