trump’s-presidential-bid-fate-to-be-decided-on-crucial-monday

Supreme Court decision could come as soon as today and it could deliver a massive blow to Donald Trump in his bid to retake his seat at the White House in November. The Supreme Court is to decide whether Trump will be kicked off the ballot over his efforts to undo his defeat in the 2020 election.

Trump is challenging a groundbreaking decision by the Colorado Supreme Court that said he is disqualified from being president again and ineligible for the state’s primary, which is set for the Super Tuesday contest along with 15 other states.

The resolution of the case today would remove uncertainty about whether votes for Trump, the leading Republican candidate for president, will ultimately count but nothing is certain until now. That is the court did not inform the public whether it is going to decide on Trump’s case, though it said on Sunday that it will be deciding on a case this Monday.

At the center of this legal showdown is a groundbreaking ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court, which rocked the political establishment by barring Trump from seeking the presidency again.

Trump’s Presidential Bid in the balance

The case marks a historic moment as the Colorado court invoked a rarely cited provision from the post-Civil War era, aimed at preventing individuals who “engaged in insurrection” from holding public office. Trump’s disqualification in Colorado has sparked similar actions in other states like Illinois and Maine, with their decisions pending the outcome of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

This legal saga is unprecedented, as the Supreme Court grapples with interpreting Section 3 of the 14th Amendment for the first time.

Speculation runs rampant as the court gears up to announce its decision, departing from its usual protocols, suggesting that the Trump ballot case will take center stage.

Meanwhile, the justices’ decision to hear arguments on whether Trump can face criminal prosecution for his alleged involvement in election interference, including the infamous January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, further complicating the political landscape. With little precedent to guide them, the justices’ intervention raises questions about the timing of a potential trial and its impact on the upcoming election.

Amidst the turmoil, one thing remains certain — all eyes are on the Supreme Court as it prepares to deliver a verdict that could reshape the trajectory of American politics.

Neal Katyal believes Trump is a ‘Constitutionally ineligible’

