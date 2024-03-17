International

Trump’s cryptic remarks on JFK assassination raise eyebrows

ByJara Carballo

March 17, 2024
trump’s-cryptic-remarks-on-jfk-assassination-raise-eyebrows

JFK

Donald Trump’s cryptic remarks regarding the withheld JFK assassination records have resurfaced. Do Trump’s remarks shed light on a longstanding mystery, or compound the enigma that surrounds the event?

In a conversation with Andrew Napolitano, just a week before leaving office in 2021, Trump made startling revelations.

Napolitano recounted the exchange, revealing Trump’s refusal to release the records despite promises. “I said, ‘you promised you would release the records of the JFK assassination,’” Napolitano recalled. Trump’s response was enigmatic: “Judge, if they showed you what they showed me, you wouldn’t have released it either.”

JFK: What’s the deep secret?

Napolitano prompted him to give more answers. “Who’s they? And what did they show you?” Trump’s response deepened the intrigue. “Judge, someday when we’re on the phone… And there aren’t 15 people listening to the phone call,” Trump asserted, before lowering his voice. “I’ll tell you.”

In 2017, a story published by the New York Times indicated that the contents of the undisclosed documents remain a mystery, with researchers and authors of Kennedy-related literature suggesting that no groundbreaking revelations were expected to emerge.

The prevailing belief, supported by the findings of the Warren Commission in 1964, maintains that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in the assassination in Dallas.

However, Philip Shenon, a former New York Times reporter, along with Larry J. Sabato, a University of Virginia professor and Kennedy scholar, anticipated that the release of these materials will likely ignite a fresh wave of conspiracy theories.

Trump’s conspiracy theory?

The mystery surrounding the withheld records has fueled speculation for decades. Trump’s comments add a new layer of intrigue to the saga, hinting at undisclosed information of significant consequence.

As the public awaits further revelations, the veil of secrecy surrounding one of history’s most enigmatic events remains intact, leaving minds curious and imaginations running wild.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Supreme Court decision on Trump is a “grave error”

The post Trump’s cryptic remarks on JFK assassination raise eyebrows appeared first on The Independent News.

ByJara Carballo

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

Business

Wavemaker Partners clinches third ‘VC Deal of the Year’ at 2024 SVCA Awards for leading US$80 million funding round for Lhoopa

September 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia Pacific

Hong Kong courts jail two journalists for sedition

September 27, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Business & Economy

Singapore 6-Month T-bill yield drops to lowest level since 2022 amid US rate cuts, with analyst expecting further decline to 2.5% by mid-2025

September 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Silver Tsunami: Southeast Asia’s workforce revolution and how ageing employees are reshaping business landscapes

September 27, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.