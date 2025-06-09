Trump’s controversial travel ban targeting 12 nations slams into action Monday morning

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, U.S.A.: A contentious presidential directive from U.S. President Donald Trump has formally gone into effect, forbidding citizens from 12 nations to enter the U.S. as of 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday.

The Trump government maintains that the move is intended to protect the country from “foreign terrorists.” Affected countries include Myanmar, Afghanistan, Chad, Sudan, the Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Eritrea, Yemen, and Somalia.

According to the latest GMA Network report, restrictions will also apply to tourists from Cuba, Burundi, Laos, Togo, Sierra Leone, Venezuela, and Turkmenistan. Trump said that the most seriously impacted countries were chosen based on apprehensions over extremism, poor collaboration with U.S. visa security procedures, and untrustworthy identity authentication systems.

Terrorism cited, but critics call the move discriminatory

Trump cited the latest episode in Boulder, Colorado, where an Egyptian citizen allegedly threw a gasoline bomb into a mob of pro-Israel demonstrators, as an explanation for the prolonged travel limitations. Nevertheless, Egypt itself is not covered by the prohibition, prompting additional condemnation that the regulation is inconsistent and politically instigated.

The recent guideline mirrors a similar border closure carried out during Trump’s first term, which besieged numerous Muslim-majority nations and spurred legal skirmishes, extensive objections, and disputes. Civil rights activists and Democratic policymakers have already voiced out, dubbing the move “draconian” and a defilement of civil liberties. “People have a right to seek asylum,” U.S. Representative Ro Khanna said in a social media post.

Global reaction: Anger, retaliation, and fear

The reaction from impacted countries has been quick and sharp. Chad’s President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno criticized the order and declared a punitive break to U.S. visa issuance. “Chad has neither planes to offer nor billions of dollars to give, but Chad has its dignity and its pride,” Deby stated, alluding to prominent donations and investments made to the U.S. by more affluent countries like Qatar.

In Afghanistan, many are obsessed with fear, especially those who worked with the U.S. government and are now confronted with the risk of expatriation and likely Taliban punishments. “I risked my life for American values,” said one Afghan outworker. “Now, I may be sent back to die.”

As the new regulation gains traction, its lawful, political, and humanitarian repercussions are likely to reveal fast—and not without fierce debate.