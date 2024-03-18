In a recent address, ex-President Donald Trump issued a stark warning of a potential “bloodbath” in the aftermath of an electoral defeat. However, critics on the left quickly seized upon his words, alleging a misinterpretation. Trump clarified that his reference to a “bloodbath” pertained to economic repercussions rather than physical violence.

Breitbart states, Trump issued dire warnings of an impending financial “bloodbath” for the U.S. motor industry if he fails to secure re-election and China floods the market with their products.

Speaking at an Ohio rally hosted by the Buckeye Values PAC, Trump highlighted the looming threat of a deepening trade war with China, particularly concerning auto manufacturing and electric vehicles. He vowed to impose hefty tariffs on cars imported from Mexico, cautioning that failure to do so would result in catastrophic consequences for the nation.

Trump’s remarks drew swift criticism from political opponents, who accused him of promoting political violence, while his supporters rallied to defend his stance.

Conservatives defending Trump’s “bloodbath” remarks, citing liberals twisting his words

Yup, hoax-making in process. And it is surprisingly effective! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2024

Following that, conservative X page, EndWokeness states that we are witnessing a “bloodbath” hoax in real time. The page then thanks social media platform X for being around. A full length video was posted showing what Trump was actually saying. Elon Musk responded to the post agreeing with the sentiment shared.

Only problem is Dems don’t believe anything that fits their narrative even when it hits them in the face! — Jason Lurie (@JasonLurie11) March 17, 2024

Currently, the post has over 46 million views, and conservatives state that this is more than what the mainstream media will ever get. It seems that we are living in an era where information from conventional platforms is no longer the only source for all. Political ideologies have crept into information sharing and conservatives are fed-up with that.

