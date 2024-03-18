Lifestyle

Trump defended over “bloodbath” speech as conservatives claim liberals are “twisting” his words

ByAsir F

March 18, 2024
trump-defended-over-“bloodbath”-speech-as-conservatives-claim-liberals-are-“twisting”-his-words

Kaplan bloodbath

In a recent address, ex-President Donald Trump issued a stark warning of a potential “bloodbath” in the aftermath of an electoral defeat. However, critics on the left quickly seized upon his words, alleging a misinterpretation. Trump clarified that his reference to a “bloodbath” pertained to economic repercussions rather than physical violence.

Breitbart states, Trump issued dire warnings of an impending financial “bloodbath” for the U.S. motor industry if he fails to secure re-election and China floods the market with their products. 

Speaking at an Ohio rally hosted by the Buckeye Values PAC, Trump highlighted the looming threat of a deepening trade war with China, particularly concerning auto manufacturing and electric vehicles. He vowed to impose hefty tariffs on cars imported from Mexico, cautioning that failure to do so would result in catastrophic consequences for the nation. 

Trump’s remarks drew swift criticism from political opponents, who accused him of promoting political violence, while his supporters rallied to defend his stance.

Conservatives defending Trump’s “bloodbath” remarks, citing liberals twisting his words 

Following that, conservative X page, EndWokeness states that we are witnessing a “bloodbath” hoax in real time. The page then thanks social media platform X for being around. A full length video was posted showing what Trump was actually saying. Elon Musk responded to the post agreeing with the sentiment shared. 

Currently, the post has over 46 million views, and conservatives state that this is more than what the mainstream media will ever get. It seems that we are living in an era where information from conventional platforms is no longer the only source for all. Political ideologies have crept into information sharing and conservatives are fed-up with that. 

Read More News

Paul Burrell unveils secret location of Princess Kate’s recovery

The post Trump defended over “bloodbath” speech as conservatives claim liberals are “twisting” his words appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

Lifestyle

Romance on a Budget: How couples are making their honeymoon dream come true despite Singapore’s economic woes

September 29, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Lifestyle

Jobless man says he’s getting only S$1.5K job offers in Singapore, so he tries out gambling as a side hustle; “ends up in S$20K+ debts”

September 29, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

‘Work Overtime’ Epidemic: Is the corporate grind killing Singaporeans?

September 29, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

Lifestyle

Romance on a Budget: How couples are making their honeymoon dream come true despite Singapore’s economic woes

September 29, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Home News

S’poreans poke fun at VEP’s “very flexible rules” as motorists without RFID tags from Oct 1 are still allowed to enter Malaysia but will get a “warning”

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

HDB: 90% Singapore seniors opt for short-lease two-room flexi flats below S$200K

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Jobless man says he’s getting only S$1.5K job offers in Singapore, so he tries out gambling as a side hustle; “ends up in S$20K+ debts”

September 29, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.