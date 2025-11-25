Trump administration moves to end TPS for Myanmar nationals, saying conflict has eased — despite ongoing fears over safety back home

The Trump administration has announced it will end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for citizens of Myanmar living in the United States, saying that conditions in the conflict-torn country have improved enough for a safe return. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) noted that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem had consulted extensively before making the decision, pointing to Myanmar’s upcoming elections, the end of its state of emergency, and reported ceasefire agreements as signs of “notable progress.” The move directly affects about 4,000 Myanmar nationals, whose legal protections under TPS are set to expire on Jan 26. DHS cited the military government’s participation in ceasefire talks with ethnic armed groups—mediated in part by China—as evidence that the country’s political situation is stabilising.

Voices of concern: Critics question safety and stability

However, for many people, the declaration is intensely disturbing. Since Myanmar’s military grabbed power in a 2021 rebellion, the nation has been beleaguered. It has been harassed with viciousness, human rights violations, and extensive volatility. Random assassinations, mass torture, indiscriminate slaughter, and attacks on newsmen and women remain a threat to its citizens, making life very dangerous for everyone. Human Rights Watch’s John Sifton described the administration’s assessment as “fantastical,” emphasising that governance has deteriorated rather than improved. The military’s planned elections are widely seen as illegitimate, with major opposition parties banned and former civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi still imprisoned. Even lawmakers in Trump’s own party have raised alarms. Representative Young Kim, who recently chaired a House hearing on Myanmar, called the elections a “facade of legitimacy,” pointing out that they seem designed to strengthen the junta’s ties with China and Russia rather than provide a genuine path forward for the people of Myanmar. Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department continues to provide travel advisories to tourists not to travel to the country, citing the continuing armed skirmishes, civil turbulence, and prevalent human rights abuses as the main reasons. Ending the designation marks a continuation of Trump-era immigration policies that have systematically rolled back TPS protections for several groups, leaving thousands in legal uncertainty and forcing difficult choices about their futures.