Trio accused of beating teen, who died, likely to face fresh charges

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE— A man accused of using a wooden pole to assault his teenage sister, who was later found dead in a Clementi flat, is likely to face 10 or more charges along with his two associates — all of them remanded without bail.

Huang Bocan and his associates Lim Peng Tiong, a man, and Chee Mei Wan, a woman, will have their current charges upgraded, including to capital ones, the court heard on Tuesday (June 15). They are each currently facing a charge of willingly causing severe hurt to Ms Huang Baoying, aged 19.

The trio are accused of beating Ms Huang with a wooden pole.

Huang Bocan is represented by lawyers Josephus Tan and Cory Wong from Invictus Law Corporation, Lim by lawyers Kate Loo and Morgan Lee from Ling Law Corporation, and Chee by Mr Azri Imran Tan from I.R.B. Law.

- Advertisement -

Huang and Lim are Singaporeans while Chee is a Singapore permanent resident.

On Tuesday (June 15), a police prosecutor asked for the trio’s cases to be adjourned for two weeks, noting the results of the post-mortem on Ms Huang are likely to be known by then.

The court granted the request and scheduled it to be heard again on June 29.

Police are also seeking help from Attorney General’s Chambers on the trio’s case.

- Advertisement -

When lawyer Wong asked if his client’s assault charge might be upgraded to a capital one, the police prosecutor replied that “it’s possible”.

According to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore records, Lim is one of the two owners of the flat where Ms Huang’s body was found.

In a statement, the police mentioned that they were notified of the case around 6.30 am on May 5. Ms Huang was lying motionless when the police arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

For purposely causing serious damage and hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned. But Chee and Lim cannot be caned, as Chee is a woman and Lim is above 50 years of age. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg