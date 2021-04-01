“Treated me like a family” – Malaysian tenant praises her landlady

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Struck by her landlady’s friendliness and generosity, a Malaysian tenant went on Facebook to ask if there are “more landlords like this in Singapore”.

Malaysian Ms Toh said her landlady, Aunty Doris, bought roti prata for her for breakfast and also did the grocery shopping for dinner. She posted pictures of the fish and pork ribs her landlady bought and intended to cook dinner for the two of them later in the night.

Ms Soh praised her landlady for her kindness, saying that she was “treated like family”.

She then asked if there are more landlords like Aunty Doris in Singapore, wanting to know if other landlords are as big-hearted.

Netizens responded to her questions, with many sharing their own stories about good landlords. One wrote that her landlord commonly eats and chats with her and acts more like a friend than a landlord.

Another said that “Singapore actually a lot of good house owners 👏 my house owner asked me to have a reunion meal together in the new year 🙏 ”

Many are complimenting Aunty Doris for helping Ms Soh out during the pandemic and being a caring landlady. They hope that more landlords would be as understanding and gracious.

