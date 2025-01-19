ASIA: If you’ve been dreaming of exploring Asia backpacker style, 2025 might just be your lucky year! This guide and ranking of 31 cities in Asia are based on the Price of Travel’s Backpacker Index. It takes into account the costs of essentials such as a bed in a good hostel, three affordable meals, two shared transport rides, admission to a paid attraction, and a small entertainment budget. Below, we explore the latest rankings and the public’s reaction to these travel destinations.

The most affordable cities for 2025 include Vientiane, Laos (SGD 23.92/day), Luang Prabang, Laos (SGD 26.36/day), and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (SGD 26.69/day). Other inexpensive destinations include Pokhara in Nepal, Hanoi and Hoi An in Vietnam, Chiang Mai in Thailand, and New Delhi or Delhi and Kathmandu in Nepal. These cities offer tourists the chance to visit historical sites, enjoy delicious meals, and marvel at stunning scenery—all at a budget-friendly price.

Although many tourists appreciate these economical travel spots, some have raised concerns about certain inclusions on the list. For instance, Jakarta, which ranks 11th, and Manila, at 12th, surprised many by their positions. Similarly, traditionally expensive cities such as Singapore (31st), Tokyo (29th), and Hong Kong (30th) sparked discussions about the accuracy of the rankings.

Social media has been flooded with reactions to the list. Some travellers and locals have questioned the affordability of places like Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore. Others argued that Bangkok is more affordable than Manila or Jakarta. Some also claimed that Vietnam and Laos might not be as cost-effective as they seem, citing the high cost of imported goods. Additionally, locations like Penang, Malaysia, were suggested as overlooked despite their affordability.

One netizen said, “How are Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore cheap? They are expensive.” Another shared, “Bangkok is 100% cheaper than Manila or Jakarta. And having Singapore and Tokyo as cheap is just ridiculous.” A different commenter stated, “Vietnam and Laos are not cheap. Their goods are mainly imported from overseas.”

Meanwhile, another added, “I thought Jakarta and Bali would be higher up the list, especially after the government increased the tax.” They further explained that although the raised tax is for luxury goods, “even the price of bottled water has gone up after New Year.”

While these rankings can guide travellers in planning their trips, they may not provide a complete picture. Factors such as the ratio of living costs to tourism expenses, economic fluctuations, and individual perceptions of affordability should also be considered. For example, while hostels and street food in cities like Singapore or Tokyo can be relatively cheap, transport and entertainment costs can add up quickly.

For budget-conscious travellers, here are some tips to maximise your experience:

Book early: Secure affordable accommodations by booking hostels or budget hotels in advance.

Eat local: Save money by enjoying street food and dining at local eateries.

Use public transport: Opt for buses, trains, or shuttles instead of taxis to cut costs.

Plan free activities: Take advantage of free attractions like parks, temples, and cultural landmarks.

Stay flexible: Travel during the off-season to benefit from lower prices.

This list isn’t just a catalogue of budget-friendly destinations—it’s a reminder that exciting, adventurous travel doesn’t have to break the bank. With careful planning, it’s even possible to enjoy luxurious experiences at affordable rates. However, it’s crucial to research your destination thoroughly, as what initially seems inexpensive might come with hidden costs.

Ultimately, this list highlights the idea that travel should be accessible to everyone. Regardless of your budget, exploring Asia can be a fulfilling and affordable adventure for all.