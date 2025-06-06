Traveler caught with undeclared Popmart toys, including Labubu doll costing $110, in checkpoint blitz

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A traveler attempting to bring in undeclared luxury goods and collectible toys, including a $109.90 Labubu Popmart doll, was among several individuals nabbed during a week-long multi-agency enforcement operation at Singapore’s land, air, and sea checkpoints.

The joint operation, conducted from May 21 to 27, involved enhanced checks on over 19,000 individuals and 1,600 vehicles. More than 26,000 pieces of luggage were scanned or physically searched by officers from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Police Force (SPF), Singapore Customs, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), and the National Parks Board (NParks).

Authorities uncovered 153 cases involving travelers who failed to declare and pay taxes on various items, including tobacco products, alcohol exceeding duty-free allowances, and goods that surpassed the GST import relief threshold.

In one case, a traveler was found with 20 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes. Another was caught carrying four litres of Chinese liquor without declaring it. Altogether, these offences led to fines totaling $35,165.

Among the enforcement outcomes, five men aged between 26 and 45 were caught trying to enter Singapore with e-vaporisers, which are banned. The individuals were fined and the vapes confiscated. Under Singapore’s laws, possession, use, or purchase of vapes carries a maximum fine of $2,000.

The operation also led to the detection of 14 cases involving the movement of large amounts of undeclared cash. Travelers are required to declare amounts exceeding S$20,000 (or its foreign currency equivalent) when entering or leaving Singapore. Four individuals were issued warnings, seven received composition fines totaling $27,000, and three cases are still under investigation. One of the individuals is facing charges for allegedly possessing property representing benefits from criminal conduct.

Singapore Customs reminded the public that under the Customs Act, anyone caught fraudulently evading customs or excise duties may face a fine of up to 20 times the amount evaded or imprisonment of up to two years.

The authorities said that the enforcement blitz was part of ongoing efforts to safeguard Singapore’s borders and ensure compliance with customs, tax, and public health laws.