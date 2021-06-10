Home News In the Hood pulls over to praise safety gear

Traffic Police pulls over motorcyclist to praise safety gear

Motorcyclist also receives gifts from the officer

Photo: FB screengrab/Lee Joonmin

Hana O

Singapore – A took to social media to share his apprehension after seeing the blue and red flashing lights of the (TP) behind him, indicating he needed to stop. He was, however, pulled over for an unusual reason.

“So I was just riding home from work this evening when all of a sudden I saw blue and red flashing lights in my mirror,” wrote Lee Joonmin who posted his experience on Facebook on Monday (Jun 7).

To his horror, Mr Lee saw a TP officer behind him gesturing for him to pull over.

Mr Lee then began contemplating what traffic rule he could have violated.

“I was wondering what mistake did I commit. Did I overspeed? Did I ride dangerously? Or did I fail to signal or something?” he wrote.

After getting pulled over, their conversation was as follows, according to Mr Lee’s account.

TP: Sir, the reasons I pulled you over is this…

Insert “super awkward and longest sentence pause of my entire life,” noted Mr Lee.

“I saw that you are wearing full safety gear – safety jacket, armoured gloves, so I’d like to present you with this gift for being a safety role model to other bikers.”

Mr Lee included a photo of the TP’s small for being a good example to other road users.

Photo: FB screengrab/Lee Joonmin

He added in his post how he was taken by surprise and was not expecting his encounter with the officer to play out in such a way.

In one of the comments, Mr Lee highlighted the gifts he received — a Roadsense mask, hand sanitiser, surface sanitiser, wet tissues, an EZ-link card, and a pouch to hold all the items./TISG

Read related: Photo goes viral: Taxi “surrounded” by at least 16 Traffic Police officers

