TraceTogether update discerns users that are using screenshots

The recent update also allows staff members in the F&B industry to make sure that customers are not trying to pull a fast one on them.

Screengrab: https://www.tracetogether.gov.sg/

Zi Xuan You

News
Singapore — TraceTogether rolled out an update that enables F&B to ensure that patrons are not using screenshots to gain entry into dining areas.

With dining restrictions being relaxed on Tuesday (Aug 10), some were worried that unvaccinated individuals may try to enter dining areas with a screenshot shared by a friend or family member.

However, the recent update allows staff members working in the Food and Beverage (F&B) industry to make sure that customers are not trying to pull a fast one on them.

To verify that customers are legitimately vaccinated and not using a screenshot, staff members can request that customers click on the refresh button on the application.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

If the customer is indeed using the application to enter the premises, the and status boxes should briefly disappear while the application is refreshing.

However, if the customer uses a screenshot, nothing would happen even if they clicked the refresh button.

 A few netizens discussed the update in a subreddit “r/singapore“.

A few netizens suggested other ways to prevent people from taking advantage of the system.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

Some other netizens mentioned that using the refresh function could actually be a little slow.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

In response to another netizen with questions using the TraceTogether token, the netizen shared that users can simply tap their token against the device in the and their vaccination status will be reflected.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

A few netizens were also worried that the new function could lead to some conflicts between staff members and unreasonable members of the .

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

The application has had a number of changes recently, such as the removal of the possible exposure indicator that was deemed to be unnecessary with the addition of new categories of health alerts and warnings.

 You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

