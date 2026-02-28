Toyota recalls 1,300 Prius cars in Singapore over back doors that could open while vehicle is moving

SINGAPORE: About 1,300 Toyota Prius cars in Singapore are being recalled after a fault was found in the rear door lock system. The issue could cause the back doors to open while the car is moving.

The recall was announced by Borneo Motors Singapore, the authorised distributor for Toyota vehicles in Singapore. The problem lies in the electric rear door opener switch, Channel News Asia (CNA) reports.

Borneo Motors said water can seep into the switch under certain conditions. Over time, heat changes may weaken the seal. If the switch is hit by heavy splashes of water, such as during a car wash, moisture can enter. If the water contains detergent, it may trigger a short circuit. That short circuit could activate the door switch, causing the rear doors to open.

The company is notifying affected owners by mail. Repairs will involve modifying the circuits for both rear door switches so they will not activate even if a short occurs. The fix is free and can be done on the same day.

Toyota had issued a similar recall in January in the United States and Canada, affecting nearly 20,000 Prius cars. The Singapore recall follows that move. In its statement, Borneo Motors said it remains committed to high safety and quality standards and to being transparent with customers.

While no incidents have been reported locally, the recall highlights how modern cars rely heavily on electronic systems. A small fault in a switch can turn into a safety risk. For car drivers, it is also a reminder that recalls are not rare events but part of ongoing safety checks in the auto industry.

In Singapore, where cars cost well over S$100,000 once certificates and taxes are factored in, owners expect reliability. Quick action and free repairs will likely reassure customers. Still, the image of a door popping open mid-drive is enough to unsettle any motorist.