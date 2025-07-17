Tourist says foreigners often get ‘pushed around’ in Singapore, asks locals, ‘Is this common?’

SINGAPORE: Known for its clean streets and strict rules, Singapore often leaves a strong impression on first-time visitors. But for one tourist, her recent trip raised questions about how foreigners are treated in everyday public spaces.

In a post on Reddit’s ‘Ask Singapore’ forum, the tourist shared that during her three-week stay in Singapore over the summer, she was pushed or spoken to rudely by strangers on at least four occasions, even though she was not in anyone’s way.

“I got pushed and the people would say things like, ‘Don’t block the way,” she shared. “In one [case], I was tying my laces on the corner behind a bench. In another a guy pushed me whilst I was standing on the MRT.”

She also mentioned that her experience was not unique. “I’m brown but my white friends said they experienced the same. Even my Filipino friend said it was the same,” she wrote.

Seeking other insights, she asked the community, “Have you noticed that foreigners get ‘pushed around’ in SG? Is this common amongst locals or exclusive to foreigners? I’m coming to SG for my year abroad in college next year so I was kinda curious.”

“When you are blocking the way, you get called out.”

In the comments, many locals disagreed with the tourist’s take, saying it’s not something that only happens to foreigners.

They explained that locals would speak up or “push around” someone only if the person was genuinely blocking the way, regardless of their nationality.

“If they said don’t block the way, then it means you are blocking the way,” one individual commented. “Singapore is generally not a city designed for stopping. You’ll have to keep moving when travelling around, or you’ll block someone’s way.”

Another said, “No. And nobody cares whether you’re a foreigner, or local, or hybrid. When you are blocking the way, you get called out.”

A third explained, “Nah, you’re probably standing in an area that is used for walking. A common thing I noticed onboard trains is that foreigners don’t know the unspoken protocol of standing near the seats so you can comfortably fit two people in a column.”

“Most stand in the centre with the grab poles, resulting in ‘lost’ space to stand. I’m not saying that’s the case for you, but the meaning of “being out of the way” might not be so in actuality.”

