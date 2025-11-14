// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: TikTok screengrab
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Tourist from India throws burger on the ground, berates staff and bawls after being served beef burger at KLIA McDonald’s

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A female tourist, believed to be of Indian nationality, lost her temper at a McDonald’s outlet in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after discovering that the burger she purchased contained beef instead of being vegetarian, as she had expected.

According to China Press, a video circulating on social media captures the visibly upset tourist standing at the counter, raising her voice at the staff in English. She insisted that she “always orders vegetarian burgers at McDonald’s” and could not understand why she was served a beef burger in Malaysia.

In the footage, she can be heard exclaiming emotionally, “I don’t know, I’m from India, how could you do this? Nobody told me this was beef!”

Staff members attempted to calmly explain that the outlet did not offer vegetarian burger options and that the item she ordered was not meat-free.

The video also shows the woman becoming increasingly agitated, at one point appearing tearful as she rubbed her eyes before walking away from the counter. The individual who filmed the encounter claimed that the tourist had earlier thrown her hamburger onto the floor in anger before approaching the counter to lodge her complaint.

See also  "Fast food... not fast delivery" — McD customers share their experience about waiting over 2 hours for food delivery

Checks on McDonald’s Malaysia’s official website confirm that the chain does not offer vegan burgers.

The incident has since sparked widespread discussion online. Many netizens urged travellers to check food ingredients or inform staff of dietary restrictions when ordering, noting that menus can differ across countries and that assumptions about global uniformity can easily lead to misunderstanding.

