Tour de France 2025: Who gets what from the €2.3 million prize pool?

FRANCE: The 2025 Tour de France is not just about claiming the yellow jersey or even clinching special awards. Alongside these accolades, there is also a total prize purse of €2.3 million (S$3.4 million) to be won.

Most of the money goes to the top three overall riders. However, there are allotted prizes for winning stages, wearing special jerseys, and team results.

Yellow jersey prize money

The biggest prize in the Tour de France goes to the rider who wins the overall race and earns the yellow jersey. Moreover, the rider wearing the yellow jersey each day also gets a total of €500 bonus. In a span of 20 stages, this can add up to €10,000 in extra money.

Here is the breakdown of the prize money depending on the athlete’s rankings:



General classification Prize money 1st €500,000 2nd €200,000 3rd €100,000 4th €70,000 5th €50,000 6th €23,000 7th €11,500 8th €7,600 9th €4,500 10th €3,800 11th €3,000 12th €2,700 13th €2,500 14th €2,100 15th €2,000 16th €1,500 17th €1,300 18th €1,200 19th €1,100 20th-160th €1,000 each

Green jersey prize money

Athletes also get points for finishing stages faster than the others and for sprinting during the race. Riders do their best every race to win the green jersey and earn prize money.

Each sprint offers cash prizes: €1,500 for first place, €1,000 for second, and €500 for third. A total amount of €57,000 is given out as bonus money throughout all 19 sprints.

Furthermore, the rider who wears the green jersey each day gets a €300 bonus. If a rider keeps the green jersey for the whole race, they can earn up to €6,000 more. Below is the breakdown for this classification:



Points classification Prize money 1st €25,000 2nd €15,000 3rd €10,000 4th €4,000 5th €3,500 6th €3,000 7th €2,500 8th €2,000

Polka dot jersey prize money

The best climber of the race wins the polka dot jersey. Riders also earn points by reaching the top of hills and mountains. The harder the climb, the more points. Here is the breakdown of the prize money for the polka dot jersey:

Mountain classification Prize money 1st €25,000 2nd €15,000 3rd €10,000 4th €4,000 5th €3,500 6th €3,000 7th €2,500 8th €2,000

Stage wins prize money

Each stage of the Tour de France gives away a prize money amounting to €28,650 to the top 20 riders. All throughout the 21 stages, this is more than €600,000 in prize money. Here is the breakdown of stage wins prize money:



Stage classification Prize money 1st €11,000 2nd €5,500 3rd €2,800 4th €1,500 5th €830 6th €780 7th €730 8th €670 9th €650 10th €600 11th €540 12th €470 13th €440 14th €340 15th-20th €300

Team classification prize money

The team classification is for the best overall team effort in the Tour de France. The award is based on adding up the times of each team’s top three riders from every stage. The teams that do best earn prize money. Here is the breakdown of the prize money for this classification:



Team classification Prize money 1st €50,000 2nd €30,000 3rd €20,000 4th €12,000 5th €8,000

These are some of the prize money amounts that riders can earn if they excel in the race. The 2025 Tour de France offers the most amount of prize money in cycling. However, compared to other major global sports events, this is relatively small.