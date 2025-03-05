Singapore News

Toto jackpot snowballs to hefty $10M after last three draws ended without any winner

Jewel Stolarchuk

March 5, 2025

SINGAPORE: The Toto jackpot for the upcoming draw on 6 March has climbed to a staggering S$10 million, following three consecutive draws without a first-prize winner.

According to the Singapore Pools website, the most recent draw on 3 March saw the numbers 4, 16, 24, 25, 43, 49, with an additional number of 46. However, no one managed to clinch the top prize, leading to a jackpot rollover.

The first-prize pool has remained unclaimed since 24 Feb, with subsequent draws on 27 Feb and 3 March also failing to produce a winner. As a result, the prize money has continued to accumulate, reaching the S$10 million mark for the third time this year.

Toto, a popular lottery game in Singapore, requires players to match six winning numbers drawn from a pool of 49 to claim the top prize. In cases where no one wins the jackpot, the prize money rolls over to the next draw, leading to larger payouts.

The highly anticipated 6 March draw, scheduled for 9:30 pm, is expected to attract significant public interest as hopeful participants try their luck at securing the massive prize.

