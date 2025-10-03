‘Too high to sit on’: Elderly commuters complain about new bus priority seats

SINGAPORE: Elderly passengers complain that the priority seat steps at the new electric buses are inconvenient to get on and off, given that these are as high as 33 centimetres. With this, some of them would choose to stand rather than sit, and several also fell while leaving their seats.

Local bus operators have launched new electric buses this year on specific routes. However, these seats are very inconvenient for passengers who are of old age, as they require them to climb steps before getting comfortable.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the first half of the bus had two rows of four priority seats, and they were connected to the ground. Moreover, the priority seats in the back, which were the first two seats in the back half, were higher, and it required passengers to take a staircase that was 33 centimetres off the ground.

A 74-year-old commuter shared her experience and said that she has no problem with these priority seats, but she knows that it will be difficult for much older people. “I can barely make it, but it would be difficult for the elderly with weak legs to get up there,” she said.

Another 73-year-old commuter also shared that due to his weak legs and the height of the seats, it would be difficult for him, and he would fall if he were not careful.

A reporter also witnessed an elderly person almost losing his footing when getting off these high seats, and emphasised the need to be more careful while getting off the bus. The reporter shared: “He didn’t step firmly when he got off the bus, but luckily, he grabbed the seat next to him in time. It would have been very dangerous if he had fallen.”

In older buses, the seat steps usually do not exceed 23 centimetres. The authorities are now discussing solutions on how to resolve this problem, and one solution was raising the floor so that most seats have steps no higher than 23 centimetres. This solution will be implemented in October.

Singapore to have an inclusive public transport system

Singapore values giving way to those who are in need, especially in public transportation. Singaporeans are encouraged by the local authorities to let elderly people, pregnant women, families with strollers, and people with disabilities go first when waiting in line for a bus or train. Moreover, allow them to take the priority seats that were intended for them.