Tony Hawk’s legendary ‘900’ skateboard from the historic X Games is projected to fetch $700,000 in auction

Tony Hawk is known for making skateboarding famous at the 1999 X Games, when he landed the first-ever “900” trick. The “900” is a complicated move in the sport where the skater spins two and a half times in the air.

Hawk achieved this amazing trick 26 years ago. Now, the skateboard he used to do that trick is being sold at an auction. The auction will be held by Julien’s Auctions in partnership with Tony Hawk himself.

The skateboard is a Birdhouse “Falcon 2,” and it is expected to sell for a good amount of money. The historic skateboard has been equipped with Fury brand trucks and plain wheels for the auction. This board is the main highlight of the “900 collection,” which includes nearly 100 items that are related to the history and culture of skateboarding. Other items for auction include the helmet, knee pads, sneakers, and passes that Hawk himself wore during the iconic tournament.

The auction will be on Sep 23, 2025, and the skateboard is expected to sell for between US$500,000 (S$ 635,700) and US$700,000. A portion of the proceeds will support Hawk’s foundation, The Skatepark Project, for funding skateparks in underserved communities across the U.S.

On Reddit, netizens commented on the auction. One Redditor remarked: “Doing it to benefit the skate park project. His biggest accomplishment that put him on the map, and he auctions it to benefit the future of skate parks. He’s so selfless. Tony Hawk is a Saint.”

In another social media post, Tony Hawk shared about the auction and said: “Took my board & helmet from 1999 @xgames for one more wistful session. This gear, my shoes from that day, and a bunch of other memorabilia from the last 4+ decades will be featured in an upcoming @juliens_auctions. More info: juliensauctions.com.”

Netizens responded with various comments: “This might go down as one of the most historic pieces of sports memorabilia. I’d put it up there with Tigers putter. I still remember that day like it was yesterday.” “Outstanding. We all have so much respect for your body of work.” “Legendary. I was like… why would you give these away?? But he’s doing it for a great cause. 🫡🐐.”

Skateboarding debuted at the Olympics in Tokyo 2020 and returned for the Paris 2024 Games. The sport will be featured again in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with competitions planned at the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in the San Fernando Valley. This park is Los Angeles’s second-largest urban park and will host both the street and park skateboarding events.