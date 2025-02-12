Featured News In the Hood

Tired of unprofessional feedback, Singaporean leaves job without a safety net—How to justify the move?

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

February 12, 2025

SINGAPORE: Quitting without a backup plan may seem reckless, but for one Singaporean, it was a necessary step after enduring regular mistreatment at work. In search of advice, he asked Singaporeans how they would explain such a decision to their management. In the post’s comments area, a lot of people offered their opinions.

“How do you explain to interviewers [that] you are quitting without a (backup) job?” the writer asked. “I left as my manager [was] criticising my work in an unprofessional manner, and it happened many times. Any advice?” he added. 

A handful of commenters shared some of their insights and suggestions with the writer. “Maybe something along the lines of a ‘misalignment of personal and workplace values, needing time to recalibrate and reassess my professional goals, etc.'” said one.

A few others encouraged the writer not to feel pressured into explaining. “You don’t need to explain; it’s not their business,” one said. “Just say personal reasons and always [make a] plan. If I join a company during probation, I will continue my search for other companies. You should never trust the company no matter what, even if they tell you they have proper procedures and whatever.”

See also  ‘I just feel worse with each passing day' says NUS biz grad who's been job hunting since January

“Why do you need to explain it?” another asked. “It is entirely reasonable for people to quit without having a job on hand. It is especially true in this era of employment instability. I don’t think good companies and employers will ask these questions. The answers do not affect your performance as a worker. Only your performance does. If a company is fixated on this issue, you probably should avoid working for that company,” the commenter further added.

“You can take it positively. Just say you would like a break to learn new skills and pursue other interests. You have enough savings to get through this time, and now, after feeling refreshed, you’d like to rejoin the workforce and enter the next stage of your career,” shared another.

Others suggested that if they were in the writer’s shoes, they would come up with a different explanation.

See also: ‘How are young Singaporeans supposed to afford housing without feeling super stressed?’ — Online user says HDB prices are really ‘siao liao’

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

‘The environment is super toxic, and people were not friendly’ — Employee exposes unfair contracts and workplace exploitation

February 12, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Featured News Lifestyle

With a S$10.5K salary and a career on hold, should she take the ultimate break?

February 12, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

‘I’m not getting anywhere’ — Man approaching 30 struggles with S$3K/month salary after 5 years in SME

February 12, 2025 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Singapore News

MOH to subsidise shingles vaccine for Singaporeans and PRs from September

February 12, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
US

‘I was let go today—but not because I was a low performer’: Former Meta employee encourages others affected by job cuts

February 12, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Food

‘Why do fast-food chains fail in Malaysia?’ — Malaysians react to iconic fast-food graveyards in the city

February 12, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Featured News Lifestyle

‘The environment is super toxic, and people were not friendly’ — Employee exposes unfair contracts and workplace exploitation

February 12, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.