SINGAPORE: Quitting without a backup plan may seem reckless, but for one Singaporean, it was a necessary step after enduring regular mistreatment at work. In search of advice, he asked Singaporeans how they would explain such a decision to their management. In the post’s comments area, a lot of people offered their opinions.

“How do you explain to interviewers [that] you are quitting without a (backup) job?” the writer asked. “I left as my manager [was] criticising my work in an unprofessional manner, and it happened many times. Any advice?” he added.

A handful of commenters shared some of their insights and suggestions with the writer. “Maybe something along the lines of a ‘misalignment of personal and workplace values, needing time to recalibrate and reassess my professional goals, etc.'” said one.

A few others encouraged the writer not to feel pressured into explaining. “You don’t need to explain; it’s not their business,” one said. “Just say personal reasons and always [make a] plan. If I join a company during probation, I will continue my search for other companies. You should never trust the company no matter what, even if they tell you they have proper procedures and whatever.”

“Why do you need to explain it?” another asked. “It is entirely reasonable for people to quit without having a job on hand. It is especially true in this era of employment instability. I don’t think good companies and employers will ask these questions. The answers do not affect your performance as a worker. Only your performance does. If a company is fixated on this issue, you probably should avoid working for that company,” the commenter further added.

“You can take it positively. Just say you would like a break to learn new skills and pursue other interests. You have enough savings to get through this time, and now, after feeling refreshed, you’d like to rejoin the workforce and enter the next stage of your career,” shared another.

Others suggested that if they were in the writer’s shoes, they would come up with a different explanation.

