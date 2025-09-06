TikToker clarifies he did not actually eat 7th month offerings as criticism mounts

SINGAPORE: A TikTok user who sparked outrage after appearing to eat Hungry Ghost Festival offerings has clarified that he did not actually consume the food meant for the spirits.

The 22-year-old, Antonius, told Shin Min Daily News that he was in fact eating a slice of pandan cake he had purchased himself.

In the 15-second video uploaded on Aug 24, Antonius is seen standing beside a table of offerings with the caption: “When you’re broke and hungry but you realised seventh month just started so you genuinely just start grabbing food off the floor.”

The clip shows him reaching for an orange steamed rice cake placed on the ground, before cutting to a shot of him chewing something green and showing it to the camera.

The video quickly went viral, drawing over 274,800 views and 22,800 likes. While some viewers suspected the stunt was staged, many others condemned Antonius for being “disrespectful.”

Responding to the criticism, Antonius explained that the food he was seen eating was pandan cake, not the orange rice cake featured in the clip. “Of course, it was just a thought. I didn’t actually do it, but it gave me the idea for the video,” he said, adding that the idea came to him when he was hungry and entertained a mischievous notion about eating the offerings.

Despite his clarification, Antonius said he has received abusive private messages from some netizens, with hostility persisting even though he tried to maintain a polite tone in his replies.

He stressed that he had no intention of belittling religious practices. “I would never take religion lightly and I don’t condone behaviours like actually disrespecting the practice,” Antonius said, “I simply wanted to make people laugh.”

In an Instagram story posted on Sept 3, he acknowledged that humour does not excuse potential offence. “I understand how the video ‘being a joke’ doesn’t mean it cannot be offensive, so I tried my best to be sensitive and make it as inoffensive as possible,” he wrote.

Calling out some of the more extreme criticism he has faced, he added, “I’m fine with getting called names but it comes to a point. If you’re throwing bigotry my way, it says a lot more about you than it does about me.”

This is not the first time Antonius has produced such content. On Aug 21, just days before the viral video, he uploaded another clip that has since garnered more than 83,000 views and 100 comments.

That video showed a table of offerings with the subtitle: “When bro claims he grew up poor but he never had to steal seventh month offerings from the ghosts.” The clip then cuts to Antonius pouring a bag of yellow snacks into his mouth.

Antonius stressed that he views eating or tampering with offerings as shameful and insisted that his videos are made purely for fun, not for fame.