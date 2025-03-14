Tiger Woods recently announced that he has ruptured his left Achilles tendon, which will keep him off the course for an extended period as he focuses on recovery.

In a social media post, the athlete said: “As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured.”

He added: “I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support.”

Woods did not offer a clear timeline for his return to the game, but according to the Cleveland Clinic, the recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon typically takes four to six months.

Added injury for Woods

This injury adds to the series of challenges Woods has faced in recent years, as his career has been marred by multiple injuries.

Earlier this year, he stepped away from the sport to mourn the passing of his mother. Although he participated in TGL matches, he has not competed in full tournaments for some time.

Woods had been working on his comeback after a back surgery last September, which cut short his 2024 season. In December last year, the 15-time major winner acknowledged that his recovery from the surgery would be a long and challenging process. This back surgery marked the sixth of Woods’ career, following his recovery from severe leg injuries sustained in a February 2021 car crash in California.

After his latest injury, he will be notably absent from this week’s Players Championship, a tournament he has won twice in his golfing career.